French Football Ligue 1 Results and Standings

Results of matches from matchday 29 of the French football league 1 championship, and standings:

- Friday:

Saint-Etienne - Troyes 1 - 1

- Saturday:

(16:00 GMT) Lens - Clermont-Ferrand FC

(20:00 GMT) Nantes - Lille

(12h00 GMT) Monaco - Paris SG

(14h00 GMT) Angers - Brest

Burdeos - Montpellier

Rennes - Metz

(16h05 GMT) Reims - Lyon

(19h45 GMT) Marsella - Niza

Rating: Sts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Paris SG 65 28 20 5 3 59 24 35

2. Marsella 50 28 14 8 6 43 26 17

3. Nice 50 28 15 6 7 38 21 17

4. Rennes 49 28 15 4 9 57 27 30

5. Strasbourg 47 28 13 8 7 50 32 18

6. Lille 43 28 11 10 7 37 35 2

7. Nantes 42 28 12 6 10 36 30 6

8. Monaco 41 28 11 8 9 40 30 10

9. Lens 41 28 11 8 9 42 38 4

10. Lyon 41 28 11 9 8 40 37 3

11. Montpellier 38 28 11 5 12 41 40 1

12. Reims 35 28 8 11 9 32 31 1

13. Brest 35 28 9 8 11 36 42 -6

16. Clermont-Ferrand FC 28 28 7 7 14 27 48 -21

17. Lorient 27 28 6 9 13 24 43 -19

18. Saint Stephen 27 29 6 9 14 29 51 -22

19th Metz 23 28 4 11 13 25 46 -21

20. Burdeos 22 28 4 10 14 38 68 -30

./bds/mcd