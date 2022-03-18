Cuba's largest thermo plant goes unserviced due to a breakdown

Havana, 18 Mar Cuba's largest thermoelectric power plant was taken out of service due to a breakdown in a boiler, official media reported this Friday. The 30-year-old affected plant, Antonio Guiteras in the western province of Matanzas, will not be 100% operational until Tuesday, according to several provincial offices on social networks. “We urge the entire population to make rational use of electricity to minimize the risks of affecting the electricity service,” Lázaro Guerra, technical director of the state-owned company Unión Eléctrica, asked on state television on Thursday. In this way, the authorities requested that the use of energy be spared during the hours of greatest demand (from 11 am to 1 pm and from 6 pm to 9 pm) in order to “avoid possible damage”. Two weeks ago, the Cuban government announced a planned stoppage to maintain that same plant at the end of the year because it has generated electricity below capacity. Among the reasons noted, they highlighted the difficulties with water consumption and dirt in the boiler. The technical problem is compounded by the fire at the Máximo Gómez Báez thermoelectric power plant in the province of Artemisa (also in the west of the island) at the beginning of the month. Problems with electricity, shortages, inflation and the severe economic crisis — aggravated by the pandemic and the tightening of US sanctions — were some of the economic causes that have been pointed out after last year's anti-government protests in the Caribbean country. CHIEF int/jpm/lll