Costa Rica with Keylor Navas for Concacaf's triple final date

Costa Rica will have several important absences ahead of Concacaf's triple elimination date for the Catar-2022 World Cup, although it will have its great figure, goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Coach Luis Fernando Suárez revealed this Friday the list of squads with which he will face the matches against Canada, El Salvador and the United States that will define whether Costa Rica reaches the World Cup.

Costa Rica, which in recent years has decreased its export volume of footballers, has only called seven legionnaires, including Navas, the PSG goalkeeper. The other 20 calls are from the local level.

The names that will come from abroad are Juan Pablo Vargas (Millionaires, Colombia), Francisco Calvo (San Jose Earthquakes, USA), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinatti FC, USA), Bryan Oviedo (Copenhagen FC, Denmark), Alonso Martinez (Lommel, Belgium) and Joel Campbell (Monterrey, Mexico).

The 'Sele' ranks fifth in the Concacaf octagonal, with 16 points in 11 matches, at the moment outside the direct qualification (three spots for Concacaf) and the playoff against New Zealand.

Before the triple date, the top three places are in the hands of Canada (25), the United States (21) and Mexico (21).

Costa Rica will host the Canadians on Thursday, March 24, will visit El Salvador on the 27th and will be local on the 30th to the United States.

The summoned:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Leonel Moreira (Alajuelense), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano).

Defenders: Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millionaires, Colombia), Daniel Chacon (Cartaginés), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Francisco Calvo (San Jose Earthquakes, USA), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinatti FC, USA), Ian Lawrence (Alajuelense), Bryan Oviedo (Copenhagen FC, Denmark).

Flyers: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Orlando Galo (Herediano), Youstin Salas (Greece), Douglas López (Santos). Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense), Brandon Aguilera (Guanacasteca), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Carlos Mora (Alajuelense), Jewison Bennette (Herediano), Alonso Martinez (Lommel, Belgium).

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Monterrey, Mexico), José Guillermo Ortiz (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense), Anthony Contreras (Guanacasteca).

DT: Luis Fernando Suarez

Dg/ol