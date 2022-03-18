Children with high abilities: Is school ready for them?

zzzznacp2NOTICIAS ARGENTINAS BAIRES, ENERO 30: El Gobierno nacional oficializará este fin de semana la extensión del Distanciamiento Social Preventivo y Obligatorio (DISPO) por el Covid-19, entre los días primero y 28 de febrero próximos, en el que se contempla que se debe "priorizar" la reanudación de las clases presenciales. Foto NAzzzz

Children with high abilities (AACC) are those who have a higher than average learning ability and a radically different way of learning, which differentiates them from other children their age. It can be an intellectual issue, but also a motor, artistic or other theme. That is, high capacities are not limited to the intellectual. They are children who, in general, have a way of learning that differs from the traditional way of teaching in most schools and, often, they get bored in class. Let's imagine a world that is going too slow for them. And on top of that they are asked to wait. There are certain characteristics common to children with high abilities:

- They are very curious kids, sometimes very intense, and they ask a lot of questions.

- They love to learn and they do it fast.

- They have a very developed vocabulary.

- They solve school tasks in their own way.

- They enjoy having conversations with adults.

- They have advanced cognitive development that even allows them to learn on their own.

- They have formed opinions about different subjects.

- They have a deep perception of the things around them.

- They have a prodigious memory.

- They have the ability to see situations from different angles and to explore alternatives. They are very creative.

- They're perfectionists.

- They're sensitive. Sometimes, too much.

Highly skilled learners may be gifted, talented, or exceptionally skilled. They can excel in all areas, have talents in specific areas, or excel in some others. But they can also present learning difficulties, either because they never acquired study habits or because their motivation has declined. They are boys who often feel like the black sheep of the group and suffer from ridicule to bullying. They can also, for fear of those burdened, try to go unnoticed, to try to fit in. Not finding any stimulus that motivates them, they become distracted, or behave in some disruptive way. Or they isolate themselves. This is particularly noticeable in girls, who tend to mask their talents to try to fit in. It is very difficult to develop the full potential of these boys in a hostile environment.

Therefore, high skills are not always synonymous with academic success. Lack of study habits and lack of motivation are an explosive combo that often ends up in children who drop out of school.

It is necessary to foster, cultivate and develop the special talents of these students and encourage them to apply lateral thinking to complex ideas, issues and situations, even if some of them require support for learning in other areas.

Sadly, the system continues to tell us what should be studied, in what form and how to learn it. In a traditional model of education, everything is done in a standardized way: everyone does the same thing and at the same time. But today, having all your students do the same thing at the same time will no longer generate any added value.

A personalized instruction takes the student as a starting point. If each of us learns at our own pace, has preferences about how to learn and enjoys it in different ways, it stands to reason that we would learn more in a personalized way, than as if we were part of a production line. We must allow students to manage their own autonomy. This means focusing attention on them, allowing them to explore and learn according to their own styles, and encouraging their own responsibility.

Just as there are students who need more support or accompaniment, there are others with high abilities who also need to follow different paths. These trajectories involve the redesign of content to allow them to reach their full potential. How does this look reflected in a classroom? First and foremost, carrying out a curricular enrichment, that is, with more complex slogans that stimulate them. Other options to accompany children with high abilities would be to encourage them to find other students, perhaps from the same cycle but not necessarily from the same course, who have the same interests (robotics, writing poetry, analyzing stories, how to build something, etc.) and if they add several students with the same interest, a workshop opens on that subject. The interesting thing about this is that they are the ones who must manage themselves. Self-knowledge, communication skills, decision-making, problem-solving, etc. must work here. They can also come together to prepare and participate in a hackathon or some competition that stimulates them. The idea is always to challenge them to fulfil their greatest potential, not to punish them with more task. In addition, it is necessary to monitor the student and see if this deepening or expansion of the content favors them, is not enough, or if perhaps a gradual acceleration is required. In case of doubt, the Asociación Altas Capacidades Argentina, through its professionals, advise and accompany parents, teachers and managers.

Shall we speed them up? The big dilemma. What if a four-year-old child knows perfectly well how the digestive or circulatory system works? Shall we send him to college? No, because he would miss learning so many other things pertinent to his age, that he must learn them at the initial level, from norms, rules, bonding, working in groups, etc. There are evolutionary issues of development, milestones that he has to achieve that do not depend on academic content. On the other hand, that they excel in a particular discipline does not imply that they may need to develop other areas, or some socio-emotional skills, especially if they struggle to relate to their peers or other people.

There are cases where children are also advancing socially and emotionally. There, perhaps, one can think of an acceleration of one year if they had a learning capacity according to a higher age. But we must not forget that boys are not “just a head”. The fact that they know the contents does not necessarily mean that they should be advanced. The school is the quintessential place to socialize. Boys should be with their peers not only chronological, but also interests. What emotional restraint can a classroom offer when we are 3, 4 or 5 years apart from each other? What are they talking about, what do they play, what happens at birthdays or social gatherings? The reality is that we must always prioritize the needs of children, see what they need to reach their greatest potential, and generate meaningful learning opportunities for them. From project work, universal learning design, grouping them with other kids from other courses for special projects with which they may share interests, or expanding the curricular project, they are all valid options that we have to consider.

As we can see, this situation is not limited to the cognitive, which is why it is essential that the system adapts to the student and not that the student must adapt to the system. We need an education for all. When a child feels ignored, we must ask ourselves if the system is working as it should or if, perhaps, we should make adjustments to include everyone. Not just some.

