Borja Iglesias: “A tough day”, but “there is an exciting end to the season”

Sevilla, 16 Mar Betis centre-forward Borja Iglesias lamented the loss over his team's horn to Eintracht in the second round of the Europa League and, despite the blow of “a hard day to digest”, said that the clash “has escaped” them because the team is “fully convinced of what it does” and has “one final left of exciting season”. Borja Iglesias came out in the 78th minute of the match to replace the Brazilian William José Da Silva and twelve later he scored the goal that gave the tie in the ninetieth minute and had the opportunity to score in extra time another of a header that went to the Eintracht crossbar. He described, in statements to Betis television, as “a shame” not to score what would have been the goal of the betica classification and explained that it came from how the ball came to him, before stressing that, despite the hard work of the night in Frankfurt, the importance that the team is “fully convinced of what it does”. The Galician punta lamented the defeat although he learned that the team is “super-involved” and with the challenges of the League and the Copa del Rey final on 23 April, which is “the key” of a season final that predicted as “exciting” and with “very important challenges”. “We are going to enjoy it all,” said the 'Panda' after a “hard” night to forget and in which he got the positive out of the involvement of all the players in Manuel Pellegrini's project.