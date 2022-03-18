Bolivian constitutional declares Morales' disqualification “illegal” in 2020

La Paz, 17 Mar Bolivia's Constitutional Court (TC) declared “undue and illegal” the disqualification that a judicial court issued in 2020 against the nomination of former President Evo Morales as senator and ordered that “financial compensation” be made due to the restriction of his right to be a candidate. The constitutional ruling that became known this Thursday establishes “comprehensive reparation of the violated rights” of the former Bolivian president and provides for a series of actions after declaring the “nullity” of a judicial ruling of October 2020 that gave the reason for a previous ruling by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) for the disqualification of Morales. The opinion of the TC admits the “classification of damage” and establishes the “consequent economic compensation” in favour of Morales, which incorporate “judicial expenses”, “loss of profits” and “consequential damage caused by the defendant authorities”. It also determines that the country's electoral body must formulate “timely and appropriate” regulations to avoid such situations. THE BACKGROUND For the 2020 general elections, in which members of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies were also elected, Morales's name was presented as a candidate for first senator by the department of Cochabamba, even though he was in Argentina as a political refugee. The TSE had determined to disqualify Morales for failing to comply with the requirement to reside in the country as set out in the Constitution, which caused his lawyers to continue the process in court to argue that he left the country for not having “constitutional guarantees”. At that time, Morales had in place a series of complaints about alleged crimes of genocide, terrorism, electoral fraud and statutory rape before which the Prosecutor's Office had issued arrest warrants, on charges brought by the interim Government of former President Jeanine Áñez. After the 2019 elections, which were later annulled, there were a series of protests from anti-Morales sectors that denounced electoral fraud and led to the resignation of the then-president, although he claimed that in fact a “coup d'état” had taken place. Morales left the country first to Mexico, as an asylum seeker, and shortly afterwards he went to Argentina where he specified that he had applied for the same condition to, from there, also carry out the work of campaign leader of his party, the Movement for Socialism (MAS). The sentence that was heard this Thursday indicates, in one of its most important parts, that an element “that was not considered or analyzed” was the argument of the Morales defense that mentioned that by “force majeure” his permanent residence became intermittent. The TC established that a constitutional precedent with regard to the “exception” of residence was “not fully implemented” and therefore “due process was affected”. Speaking to the media, the senator of the opposition company Creemos Centa Rek specified that this constitutional ruling was issued on May 7, 2021 and that it was in fact “a saved letter” by Morales to appear as a “victim” and not appear as someone who “committed an electoral fraud”. After the 2019 crisis, Bolivia is experiencing a latent polarization, which often manifests itself in the streets, among those who claim that these events were due to electoral fraud and the Government that together with MAS insists that there was a “coup d'état”. CHIEF grb/ysm/laa