“Audiovisual Rebirth”: the long and winding path of an idea, and its difficult realization

The call “Renacer Audiovisual”, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Media and Public Communication but strikingly administered and executed by the Ministry of Economy for a total of 2.4 billion pesos, was based on a declaration of good intentions: “generate production and work” in the Argentine audiovisual industry, hit hard in the first two years of the pandemic. It is also notable for the federal nature of the call, which allowed the selection of productions from all provinces and/or regions of Argentina.

Now in 2022, a few of the 81 projects selected in the 5 established categories (Unitary Documentary, Documentary Series, Fiction Series, Historical Fiction Series and Animation Series) are already under way or about to begin and the first installment of the total budget of each chosen one was paid. The figures granted range from 5 million pesos for unit documentaries of provincial or regional production, to more than 66 million pesos for national co-production fiction series.

But good intentions seem to be shipwrecked by a series of sloppiness and improvisations, in addition to the all-consuming inflationary gallop and in this particular case, it liquefies the estimated and awarded figures. That is: productions that estimated a value in October 2021, received the first installment of that money in February 2022. “It's not the same anymore, you have to reduce costs or days of filming, number of actors etc. etc.,” says one of the selected producers.

In the background, an unresolved central question emerges: in Argentina, unlike what happens in most Latin American countries, there are no conditions and incentives to attract investment from an industry - the one that generates audiovisual content for streaming platforms - that is experiencing its “golden age” in the world and which, in to materialize, would allow the precious dollars to enter the Argentine economy. “Victoria Alonso, who is Argentina and president of Marvel, was in 2019 and told me that she doesn't want to come and film in Argentina because of all the obstacles there are,” a former official from the area told Infobae Cultura.

The announcement of “Renacer Audiovisual” was made on August 10, 2021

“This competition was born from the idea of the Minister of Culture, who is a filmmaker, because INCAA's inaction is notorious: Why else should they do it, when there is already a specific body that has structure, expertise and money?” , told Infobae Cultura, a well-informed source in the audiovisual sector. “Artists placed on officials do not work”, is heard in some official offices about the management of Luis Puenzo. The truth is that the idea of “Reborn” with the endorsement of Vice President Cristina Kirchner was accepted in Economics, but this ministry was left with the administration and execution of the funds.

Secondly, and perhaps derived from this decision, the requirement to have to invoice the amount awarded was surprising. This is not the usual thing in this type of cultural calls: invoicing implies paying VAT in advance, which is why several of the winning producers gave up the money before receiving it. “The amounts were relatively low and when they found out they had to bill it, they went down,” reveals one producer. “That is why it is said that such an alternate came up. It was more because of an economic issue than a management of political influences and/or favoritism.” Among those selected, there are several projects by the producers of major players in the local market such as Nacho Viale, Martín Kweller and Fernando Sokolowicz among others.

For Daniel Pensa, producer of one of the selected projects and second vice-president of the Film Academy, “it was a transparent competition with a very prepared jury, but VAT is harmful”. And he adds: “How do you deal with inflation? This is beyond Culture, it has to do with economic reality.” According to Fernando Sokolowicz, “It is becoming increasingly noticeable that Argentina does not enter the selection of festivals, except for products from global platforms, and this has to do with the fact that the numbers do not close. But forgetting what is wrong, I understand it as an impulse. Welcome any project that involves cultural identity from the State, as is the case in most Western countries.”

When consulted for this note, two of the members of the different juries of each category revealed what the criteria were and in both cases, denied any political interference in the selections. For the producer Lita Stantic “there was no pressure of any kind, it was totally free”. And filmmaker Benjamín Avila explained: “I was part of a very eclectic jury and decided to evaluate the quality and feasibility of production”.

Another question happened because the call window was also very short, although later the deadlines were extended. It was intended to arrive with the payments before the mid-term elections but it did not happen and that generated discontent. Finally, the status of “partner” of the State in the sale of these productions abroad does not seem to be very effective, according to the opinion of the sector. “That the product is from the State, is a problem. What helps the producer is to be the owner and then market it. This is not going to happen with these projects,” said another source consulted.

