Ariana DeBose, from Broadway to the Oscar: “I've never had such visibility”

Javier Romualdo Los Angeles (California), Mar 18 (EFEUSA). - Ariana DeBose is only missing the Oscar because in one year she has won everything: Bafta, Critics Choice, SAG Awards and Golden Globes. But the actress of “West Side Story”, who spent a decade on stage before taking the ball in the cinema, knows that she is at another stage in her career. “I've never had visibility like this. I've been working since I was 18 and now I'm 31, so having played such a well-received role is giving me the opportunity to talk a lot about myself,” DeBose explains in a video call with Efe. The actress, born in the US and of Puerto Rican origin, is giving the last impetus to her promotion campaign to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Performance for bringing to life the historic Anita from “West Side Story”. With the voting period now open for members of the Hollywood Academy, her name appears in the pools well above the rest of the candidates: Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”), Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) and Judi Dench (“Belfast”). There is no medium, magazine cover or advertising poster that resists Hurricane DeBose, whose Hollywood credits are counted on the fingers of one hand and include the television version of the musical “Hamilton” and the musical film “The Prom”. “All this has reminded me that being famous or recognized is different from being an actress. I've never had a desire to be influential, it's never been my league,” he acknowledges. ANITA FROM “WEST SIDE STORY”, A ROLE THAT BLESSES THE ACTRESS WHO PLAYS IT But the role given by this recent exhibition seems to bless the actress who assumes it: In the new version of “West Side Story”, directed by Steven Spielberg, DeBose is Anita, the same one that Rita Moreno played in the 1961 adaptation. Moreno then became the first Hispanic woman to win the Oscar, the same one DeBose is about to get. For this reason, at the Critics Choice ceremony, the young woman thanked Moreno “for opening the way” to other Latin actresses, after winning an award for which the veteran was also competing for her small role in the new adaptation of the musical. What seemed like a closing cycle actually hides the opening of many opportunities, because the Anita that DeBose gives life to is very different from the one in the original film. “I am Afro-Latina, I walk the world in a different way and I think that makes her (Anita) different,” she explains. I wanted to explore topics such as acceptance and belonging.” This is what Spielberg was told in the final phase of the casting of “West Side Story” when, after demonstrating her singing and dancing skills, she said that she was “tight”, black, and that therefore, “her Anita would be too”. “HOLLYWOOD PORTRAYS WHAT HE THINKS IS THE LATINO EXPERIENCE IN THE UNITED STATES” The character, who repeats these words in perfect Spanish in the film, ended up expanding the identity challenges reflected in the script of a film that, if it has stood out for anything, is because it fueled racial tensions in 20th century New York. “Hollywood has become accustomed to portraying what they think is the experience experienced by Latinos in the United States. (...) But there are many ways to live and thrive in the U.S. as a Hispanic person. We're just scratching the surface,” he says. A speech that is interesting to Hollywood, where it is already assured of future projects ranging from espionage films (“Argylle”) to science fiction (“I.S.S.”). Her work on Broadway provided her with the best tools as a performer and that is why for her “there is no difference in how a character is created, but in understanding who her audience is”. If fame comes “as a derivative of his work”, welcome, but for DeBose the priority is another. “I love being an actress and I will continue acting, dancing and singing as much as I am allowed,” she promises. EPHESUS romu/agf (photo)