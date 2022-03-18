Argentina's Sequeira gives Querétaro the first triumph since the violent events

Morelia (Mexico), 17 Mar Argentina's Leonardo Sequeira scored Thursday the goal that gave the Mexican Gallos Blancos de Querétaro the 2-1 win over San Luis, which was his first victory since the violent events at his stadium. At the start of matchday 11 of the Clausura tournament, Ángel Sepúlveda was the other scorer for Los Gallos, who on March 5 experienced a massive battle between fans of his team and Atlas that left 26 injured. The Spaniard Unai Bilbao discounted for San Luis. After the match against Atlas, which they lost to violence by 0-3, Queretaro, thirteenth in the standings, added a 1-0 breakdown against Necaxa. San Luis tried to get ahead of the 11th minute on their first arrival at the rival area, but Uruguayan goalkeeper Washington Aguirre stopped a shot from Jair Diaz with a bilge. Two minutes later, Leonardo Sequeira scored a shot in the post, an action that preceded a counterattack in which Uruguayan Abel Hernández got a penalty. At the 16th, Argentinian Rubens Sambueza executed the punishment shot, arrested by Aguerre. In the rest of the initial time the duel went through a lethargy without offensive play. When nothing happened to the duel in the second half, Bilbao committed a penalty to Ecuadorian José Angulo that Angel Sepulveda made him 1-0 to 61. San Luis tied six minutes later with another penalty, now committed by Jorge Hernández over Jair Díaz, which Bilbao transformed into 1-1. The match seemed to end in a draw, but the expulsion of Ramón Juarez to 72 opened the door for Queretaro to score the goal of victory. At 77, Pablo Barrera, from the left wing, put a service to the second post where Sequeira headed to decree the final 2-1. The eleventh day will continue on Friday with Santos Laguna's visit to Puebla. On Saturday, the UNAM Pumas will host Necaxa, the UANL Tigres to Monterrey and Pachuca to Cruz Azul. On Sunday the matches will end when America hosts Toluca, Guadalajara Atlas champion, Mazatlan FC del León and Tijuana del Juarez FC.