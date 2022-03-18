Argentina's Furch asks fans in Mexico to stop violence and not finish bars

Guadalajara (Mexico), 18 Mar Argentine striker Julio Furch asked Mexican fans this Friday to avoid violence in the stadiums to prevent the bars from being eradicated as happened in his country. “Violence is something we want to eradicate. We don't want what happened a few days ago to happen again (aggressions in a match in Queretaro), we want everything back to normal and people not to be afraid to return to the stadium,” he said. Furch recalled that in Argentina fans of visiting teams cannot enter the stadiums, so many children miss the opportunity to support their favorites and enjoy the matches. “Argentina has paid the consequences of what has happened for several years, today there are no visiting fans in the stadiums and many people are affected by violence and I hope that it will not come to that here in Mexico,” he said. On matchday 9 of the 2022 Clausura tournament, Atlas and Querétaro fans starred in acts of violence that left 26 injured and 27 people arrested. The Mexican league determined that the Queretaro bars will not be able to attend the home games for three years and the away game for a year, while those of Atlas will not be able to attend the away games for the next six months. The Atlas is fourth in the Clausura tournament standings, with 18 points out of 30 possible with five matches won, three tied and two lost. Furch, the top scorer of the red and black team, reached 100 goals last weekend in Mexico, an achievement he dedicated to his teammates in both Atlas and Santos and Veracruz, his previous teams. “The goals for me are dedicated to the team, to thank all the teammates I have had during this stay in Mexico who have helped me to achieve those 100 goals, I am very happy and I hope that many more will come to celebrate and continue to give those shouts to the people”, he concluded. CHIEF mg/gb/cav