Apple Chile: the 10 most listened songs of this Friday, March 18

Companies in the music industry and artists have found on streaming platforms an alternative for songs to reach more people and more countries, a good example of this has been Apple, which has gained an advantage and is already positioned as one of the favorite ways to use by Chilean audiences.

However, in the face of a wide music catalog, it is easy to miss the news or the most listened to songs of the moment, which is why Apple offers its list of the songs that are currently conquered to its users.

We leave you the list below:

1. ULTRA SOLO

Harvesting success is synonymous with Polimá Westcoast and Pailita. Therefore, it is not surprising that his new production, called ULTRA SOLO, debuted in first place at that time. Who else could boast of having so many top quality reproductions?

2. One Night in Medellin

3.

The

newest thing from El Jordan 23 and Standly, Dancing, goes directly to third place on the list of favorites. Will it reach the precious number one in preferences?

4. MAMIII

5. Desperate

If we talk about the spoiled ones of the public, we must mention Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone. Perhaps this is why Desperados debuts in the ranking directly in fifth place.

6. Stick

7. Anti Frog

8. Put (feat. Pailita, Young Cister, Jairo Vera, Harry Nach, Forest, Julianno Sosa & Franco The Gorilla) Remix

With a favorable difference of 1, Put him (feat. Pailita, Young Cister, Jairo Vera, Harry Nach, Forest, Julianno Sosa & Franco El Gorilla) Remix of Balbi El Chamako, El Bai and Marcianeke is today ranked 8 on the list of songs preferred by listeners.

9. Sorry BB:/

The most recent single by Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas is already seen as a new classic. Lo Siento BB://enter today with a firm step to the list of songs most listened to on this streaming platform.

10. Sensual Baby

Apple's role in the streaming era

Apple Inc. is an American company that produces electronic equipment, software and also provides audio and video services through its various streaming platforms.

It is a company that has been considered in several years as one of the most striking and valuable in the world. According to The Wall Street Journal, in August 2018 Apple became the first way to achieve a capitalization above $2 trillion; this year it exceeded $3 trillion.

Among its programs, Apple Music stands out, which has the function of allowing its users to access music and podcasts.

Through its service, users of “la manzanita” can access more than 90 million songs, more than 30,000 playlists and various podcasts. Like its similar ones, it allows you to download the songs and listen to them offline.

As for the iTunes service for watching series and movies, users can get to know in real time the contents and recommendations not only of the platform itself, but also from channels or services it offers, which can be enjoyed in real time or downloaded and enjoyed without an internet connection.

Among the titles offered by the company are Acapulco, produced by Mexican director Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, in which actor Gary Oldman appears; Korean dramas such as Pachinko; series such as The Snoopy Show, among others.

