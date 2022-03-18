Alberto Fujimori: Keiko Fujimori breaks his silence after reinstatement of pardon to his father

Alberto Fujimori's daughter, Keiko Fujimori, spoke for the first time since her father received the ratification of the pardon granted to her in 2017 by the former president Peter Paul Kuczynski.

From outside her home in San Borja, the former presidential candidate told the press that, at this time, the main thing for her family is to ensure the health of the patriarch of the family, who is delicate and “quite fragile”.

“Now my brothers and I are aware of where my dad is going to stay. See also all the details of continuing to monitor your health. You will remember, a few days ago, he had an atrial fibrillation crisis, combined with pulmonary fibrosis, because his situation is quite fragile,” he said.

“Now that he will be in our responsibility, we will make sure that his health is fairly controlled. (...) In these hours or days, we have to see the place or the place, the medical checkups, because we know that he had a medical check. We'll try to postpone it, but not for long. For us, the most important thing is my father's health,” he added.

On the ruling of the Constitutional Court (TC), which granted habeas corpus to the former head of state thanks to the votes of the judges José Luis Sardón, Ernesto Blume and Augusto Ferrero, the leader of Fuerza Popular, said they cautiously expect the bureaucratic procedure to be carried out so that his father's freedom will be executed in the coming days.

“As a family, it is up to us to wait for the next steps. I have listened to the lawyers, Dr. Nakasaki and Dr. Riera, that the resolution is going to be issued. I imagine that, in the coming days, this resolution has to go to the judiciary and then it must be executed through the INPE (National Penitentiary Institute of Peru),” he said.

As for the negative comments she has been receiving because of her father's pardon, Keiko Fujimori said that the detractors “have the right” to speak out about it and chose not to comment on the subject.

“At the moment I am not going to enter into controversy. As you will understand, as a family, we are grateful to God, mainly, because this decision is one of justice after several years that we have been longing for and waiting. Above all, because of the years my father is and because of his state of health,” he said.

Finally, he revealed details of how his father received the news of his freedom: “I was able to talk to him. He called me, he received with caution (the failure of the TC). Above all, we asked him for a lot of serenity, because right now we have to take great care of his heart,” he added.

This coincides only hours earlier by the former president's lawyer, Cesar Nakasaki, who commented that Fujimori Fujimori kept a long silence when he learned that he was free again.

“I just talked to President Fujimori and I communicated to him the courageous and historic sentence that the Constitutional Court has drawn by a majority, (...) he had a deep silence and we gave each other a big hug, I tell him to enjoy this moment of happiness. He didn't know the news, I heard it from you, the press, imagine him?” , told the media outside the Barbadillo prison.

“(When he heard the news of his pardon) The president was thrilled, the pressure is being measured. He obviously felt a great relief because, as we had already talked with the president, it was totally unfair that he should die in prison. This is not an issue of impunity, he has been in prison for years now, it is not about avoiding punishment, what is about evaluating whether it is human for a man to die in prison”, he continued.

It should be noted that Alberto Fujimori will remain until next week in the Barbadillo prison located in the district of Ate, where he had been serving a 25-year prison sentence.

