About 130 people rescued alive from the bombed Mariupol theater

Odessa (Ukraine), 18 Mar At least 130 people have been rescued alive from the bomb shelter built under the Drama Theater in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, bombed two days ago in an attack that Kiev attributes to the Russian Army. The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Ukrainian parliament, Liudmyla Denisova, offered this Friday these data on the evacuation of people trapped in the premises attacked on Wednesday in this port city in southern Ukraine, on the shores of the Azov Sea, the Interfax-Ukraine agency reported. “At this time, we know that 130 people have been evacuated but, according to our data, there are more than 1,300 people who are in these basements, in this bomb shelter,” said Denisova, who did not specify more about the number of people trapped and their status. “We pray that everyone is alive, but for the time being there is no information about them,” added the Ukrainian commissioner, who also explained that the rescue teams continue to work on the spot. The theater, which was completely destroyed, houses a basement which, according to the Ukrainian authorities, regularly served as a refuge for between 1,000 and 1,200 people. Local authorities reported the destruction of the building, but since then it has not been possible to confirm the number of people who might be in it at the time of the bombing. Speaking to the BBC, Ukrainian parliamentarian Dmytro Gurin, whose parents are trapped in that city, said Thursday that most of the refugees in the theater “have survived”, and found more than a thousand women and children trapped in the basement of the destroyed building. Mariupol, a city of half a million inhabitants, has been under siege by Russian troops for almost three weeks and has hardly any basic supplies of food, medicine, drinking water, gas or electricity. Nearly 70 per cent of the city's houses have been damaged by the bombings and some of them will not be able to be restored, indicating that there could be a large number of victims in their rubble, Denisova said in statements reproduced by the Ukrinform agency. “Of course, the entire infrastructure has been destroyed. We need to deliver humanitarian aid, because people have been in basements for 17 days without food. There is a lack of bread. It is therefore extremely important that there be an agreement on the transfer of humanitarian aid,” said the parliamentarian. The Russian authorities have denied that their army was responsible for the attack on the theater.