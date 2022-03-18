82-70. Exum aborts the resurrection of the Red Star

Barcelona, 18 Mar Barça, after enjoying 23 points of income at the beginning of the third quarter, committed the recklessness of killing the Serbian Red Star, who tightened the match in the final stage (78-70, min.37), but Dante Exum, with 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, tipped the balance this Friday at Palau Blaugrana (82- 70). Thirteen points without fail by Nikola Mirotic (top scorer with 19 goals) put Barça ahead at the end of the first quarter (22-15) and the connection between Rokas Jokubaitis and Brandon Davies (10 goals each in the second period) shot the barça (42-21, min.16), a revenue that reached 23 points (57-34, min.34, min.16) .24). However, the Red Star never gave up and, combining renewed defensive aggressiveness and the success of Ognjen Dobric (17 points), he got back into the match (67-59, min.33), but Barça gritted their teeth in the final stage to achieve the third consecutive victory among all competitions. In addition to the already known casualties in the Barça team of guard Cory Higgins and center Pierre Oriola due to injury, was joined at the last minute by the absence of center Sertac Sanli due to low back pain. His place in the call was occupied by the Nigerian '5' James Nnaji, 17 years old. Although the Red Star started with a very high quintet, with four players above two meters, Barça exploded their speed to score penetrations with ease (8-5, min.3). The Serbian team replied with a much more aggressive defense on the pot, forcing four losses and scoring in transition (8-11, min.5), but the connection between Nick Calathes and an infallible Nikola Mirotic, who scored 13 points in the first quarter without missing a shot, put Barça ahead (22-15, min.10). Led in defense by a Sergi Martínez who erased the visiting figure, Nikola Kalinic, the Catalan team dried up the Balkan attack (4 consecutive losses, 3 steals by Martinez) and it was an offensive gale (42-21, min.16). The partnership between electric Rokas Jokubaitis (10 points and 5 assists in the period) and the physical deployment of Brandon Davies (10 points in the second quarter) made Palau Blaugrana spectators vibrate, especially in two 'alley oops' culminated by the American at the Lithuanian's pass. Jasikevicius, who gave rest during the second quarter to Mirotic, Calathes and Nico Laprovittola, went into the intermission somewhat annoyed by the symptoms of relaxation in their ranks (47-32). The return to the track of the starters straightened the situation (57-34, min.24), with an outstanding role of Rolands Smits (8 points in the third quarter), but a new defensive drop caused the call to the ranks of Jasikevicius (59-44, min.26), who cushioned the fall despite the failure of Barcelona in the outside shot (65-51, min.30). A basket by Nate Wolters raised alarms at the beginning of the fourth quarter (67-59, min.33), awakening the loudest version of the Palau Blaugrana, the one with the tight finals that have given it so many joys that have given it this course. The Red Star did not give his arm to twist (78-70, min.37), but the breakthrough of Dante Exum, who assumed responsibility in attack being unstoppable in penetrations, uneven the balance along with Barça's defensive improvement (82-70). - Technical sheet 82 - Barça (22+25+18+17): Calathes (6), Laprovittola (3), Exum (13), Mirotic (19), Smits (8) -initial team-, Sergi Martinez (-), Abrines (2), Kuric (3), Davies (12), Jokubaitis (10), Nnaji (2) and Hayes-Davis (4). 70 - Red Star (15+17+19+19): Wolters (4), Kalinic (5), Dobric (17), Davidovac (2), Mitrovic (9) -starting team-, Ivanovic (13), Lazarevic (4), Lazic (-), Markovic (7), White (4) and Kuzmic (5). Referees: Olegs Latisevs (LET), Joseph Bissang (FRA) and Tomasz Trawicki (POL). Incidents: Match of the thirtieth round of the Euroleague played at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona in front of 5,728 spectators. CHIEF 1012041 xsf/ism