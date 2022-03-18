72-year-old Mexican serial femicide sentenced to life imprisonment

Mexico City, Mar 18 Andrés “N”, a Mexican serial feminicide, was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman after it was learned on Thursday that he had been convicted. “The Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) obtained a life sentence for Andrés Filomeno Mendoza Celis, for a femicide that occurred in the municipality of Atizapán, in May 2021,” the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico shared in a statement. In addition to the life sentence, Andrés “N” must pay 448,100 pesos (about $22,006) as a fine and 1.34 million pesos ($65,807) as compensation for the damage. The hearing was held in the Criminal Courts of the municipality of Tenango del Valle. The murder of Reyna “N” for which he was convicted took place in May 2021. “This individual was found guilty of this crime committed on May 14, 2021, in the grievance of a 34-year-old woman, who was murdered and dismembered inside a building on Calle Margaritas, in the Lomas de San Miguel neighborhood, in Atizapán, which was inhabited by the now sentenced person,” explained the Prosecutor's Office. The man was arrested last June in the municipality of Atizapán, in the central State of Mexico. The case shocked the country because the alleged murderer would have confessed that he committed more than 30 crimes in the last 2 decades, according to local media. Authorities found more than 4,300 skeletal remains from 19 different bodies, of which six were identified. “As a result of the investigations carried out so far, it has been possible to establish that this subject could be related to the murder of other people,” the State Prosecutor's Office said in June. The scandal broke out as Mexico faced - and is facing - a crisis of sexist violence with more than 10 women killed every day, according to UN Women. The Mexican government recorded 1,004 victims of femicide in 2021, as is criminalized murder motivated by gender violence, 2.66% more than in 2020. CHIEF ai/jmrg/jrh (photo)