1-1. Getafe survives the siege of Athletic in inferiority

Ramon Orosa Bilbao (Spain), 18 Mar Athletic Club and Getafe tied for a goal in San Mamés in a match with goals from Enes Ünal and Yuri Berchiche in the first half and in which the home team failed to take advantage of the visiting inferiority numbers due to the expulsion of Jorge Cuenca in the last quarter of the game. It was a clash of clear Bilbao dominance, although more perhaps against eleven than against ten, in which David Soria managed to win the shots of Iñaki Williams, denied against the goal, and Daniel Vivian. With this result, Athletic sees how increasingly difficult the European qualification to which it aspires and which is provisionally six points left, and Getafe gains oxygen in their fight to put ground in the middle with the relegation, from which they momentarily escape to five points. Like last season, Getafe went ahead before spectators sat in their seats. Although this time the little more than two minutes that Enes Ünal took to open the scoring were not like the barely 19 seconds in which Marc Cucurella did it then. The Turkish ram finished, ahead of the home defense, a cross from the right of Djené in the second play after the first corner of the match. Although the header, below, did not come out very tight to the stick, it did come out very strong and very difficult for Unai Simón. From there the clash took a strange path, as Athletic dominated it clearly and occasionally, despite the numerous mistakes in the passes in situations without too many complications, especially from De Marcos, Yeray and Vesga. In the first arrivals, two by Williams, another two from Vesga and one from Berenguer, Athletic lacked edge and it was not until past the equator of the first half that the opportunities were clear. Interestingly enough after Getafe responded with a cross shot from Ünal. The first big red and white occasion was a header by Vivian, in a set-piece play, well answered balo palos by Soria. In the second, the draw came. A goal by Yuri in his style, a ride on the left, leaning on a teammate, this time Williams, and a powerful final shot to the net. Another shot by Williams, rejected to corner by Soria, and a crossed shot from inside Vivian's area could be 2-1. He was also threatened by two more actions by Willams. Both, however, are offside. Like a previous one, still with 0-0, in which Oscar put Simon to the test. A header that did not hook well Williams opened a second half in which VAR took center stage. That canceled by offside the 1-2 that Aleñá had scored on a ball from Damián to the clueless local defense. Later, from the VOR room Gil Manzano was asked to review a penalty that he had pointed out from Olivera to Sancet, who in the end was fouled on the edge of the penalty area. But with expulsion to Cuenca instead of the yellow one due to the entry before Olivera's action, which in the end was not considered punishable. Cuenca stopped in foul Sancet being the last defender. With Getafe's inferiority, the siege of Bilbao intensified, which was hardly translated on occasion. The only clear one, another header from Vivian well repelled by Soria. - Technical sheet: 1 - Athletic: Unai Simon; De Marcos (Petxarroman, m.89), Vivian, Yeray, Yuri; Berenguer, Victor (Nico Williams, m.72), Vesga, Muniain (Serrano, m.89); Sancet (Raul Garcia, m.78) and Iñaki Williams (Villalibre, m.78). 1 - Getafe: Soria; Damian, Djene, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera; Aleña (Juan Iglesias, m.87), Gonzalo Villar, Oscar (Okay, m.78); Sandro (Borja Mayoral, m.73) and Enes Ünal (Mata, m.87). Goals: 0-1, m.3: Enes Ünal. 1-1, m.29: Yuri. Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano. He expelled Cuenca, in the 65th minute, for overthrowing Sancet, being the last defender; and Jankto, for protesting from the bench, in the 90th. In addition, he showed a yellow card to locals Vesga (m.79), Petxarroman (m.93) and Yeray (m.96), and visitors Mitrovic (m.25), Ünal (m.32), Djené (m.86), Mata (m.93) and Damian (m.97). Incidents: LaLiga Santander Matchday 29 match played in San Mamés in front of 37,367 spectators. CHIEF gol/ism (photo)