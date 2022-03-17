Zelensky assured that negotiations with Russia are ongoing and reiterated security guarantees for Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured late Wednesday that negotiations with Russia “are ongoing” and reiterated security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as regretting that he could not set up more corridors for civilians in combat zones.

“Negotiations are ongoing. Negotiations for the good of Ukraine. My priorities in the negotiations are absolutely clear: the end of the war, security guarantees, sovereignty, the restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country,” he stressed in a statement published on the official website of the presidency.

In his daily speech, the Ukrainian president referred to the attack in Chernigov in which Russian troops fired on civilians lining up to buy bread. “Ten people have died,” he reported.

He also warned of the bombing of the main theater in Mariupol, which was serving as a shelter for “hundreds” of people. “The building has been destroyed. The death toll is still unknown,” he said.

“We will not forget anyone whose lives have been taken by the occupants. We will not spare any murdered souls. Eternal memory to all the victims of this terror!” , he added.

Zelensky also celebrated the release of the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, who was kidnapped last Saturday by Russian troops and assured that he is still in conversation with him.

The president highlighted in his daily speech the losses being suffered by the Russian Armed Forces and, according to Zelensky, the soldiers sent by Vladimir Putin did not suffer as much “neither in Syria, nor in Chechnya nor in Afghanistan”. “Mothers in Russia will lose more children than in the wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya combined,” the president stressed.

The Ukrainian leader incited the Russian military to “return home”. “Lay down your arms. It's better than dying on the battlefield,” he said.

DISABLED HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS

Zelensky also regretted that humanitarian corridors were unable to function this Wednesday. “The Russian military did not stop shelling, they did not guarantee security. We are ready to get people out and send humanitarian aid. But we can't expose people to roadside bombings,” he said.

“We took the residents of Mariupol who managed to escape to Berdyansk. We took them to Zaporizhzhia. In total, more than 6,000 residents of Mariupol left in one day, including more than 2,000 children,” said the president.

In this context, Zelensky assured that the Russian military also tried to interrupt this transfer. “They opened mortar fire on the stretch of the road between Vasilivka and Kamianske, in the Zaporizhzhia region. Just by a miracle there were no casualties. Five Ukrainians were injured, including two children,” he said.

The president of Ukraine urged the people of Ukraine not to surrender: “We all resist, we did not give up.” In addition, Zelensky praised the courage of the thousands of citizens of the city of Berdyansk for taking to the streets to protest against the Russian occupation.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

The president mentioned his speech to the US Congress, after which he thanked Biden and “the leadership that has united the democratic world”.

In this regard, it again urged countries to impose new sanctions against Russia. “New sanctions packages against Russia are needed. The world must finally officially recognize that it has become a terrorist state,” he said.

In his view, “Ukraine should be given more support”. “Even more than we receive now. Air defense systems. Aircraft. Enough weapons and lethal ammunition to stop the Russian occupiers,” he stressed.

He explained that on Wednesday he held talks with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to “thank the support and agree on new steps for peace.”

He also spoke with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Michael Martin, to express his condolences on the death of the Irish journalist, Pierre Zakrzewski, in Ukraine.

