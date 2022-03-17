Zelensky accused Russia of crossing all red lines by shelling civilians

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky, in an interview with the American network NBC, warned that Russia had already crossed the “all red line” by bombing civilians, and the Third World War could begin.

Zelensky stressed that “it is the case of deliberately launching these missiles in kindergartens, schools or universities that cross all lines.” “What else should I expect? Would you like the Russians to kill 200, 300 or 400 children?” He added.

In this regard, he noted that a large-scale war could begin in the movement of the Russian side to “put all civilizations at risk.” “No one knows if it has already begun (World War III). No one will be able to predict when the war will begin on a large scale.” He said.

Zelensky stressed that the Ukrainian people are “invincible”. The president declared that “Russian troops can take over the land, but they cannot accept the dignity of Ukraine and their love for their country.”

“Even those settlements that were burned to ashes by Russian artillery were not conquered by the Russians.” He added.

The President of Ukraine, late Wednesday, was convinced that negotiations with Russia were “underway”, repeated security guarantees for Ukraine, and regretted the inability to provide more corridors to civilians in the battle zone.

“Negotiations are underway. Negotiations for the benefit of Ukraine. My priorities in the negotiations are absolutely clear: ending the war, ensuring security, restoring sovereignty, territorial integrity, practical guarantees for our country, real protection for our country.” He emphasized in a statement published on the official website of the presidency.

In his daily speech, the President of Ukraine, referring to the attacks of Chernigov, fired civilians when the Russian army stood in line to buy bread. “Ten people died,” he reported.

He also warned about the bombing of the main theater in Mariupol. Mariupol served as a refuge for “hundreds” of people. “The building has been destroyed. The number of deaths is still unknown.” He said.

“We will not forget the person whose inhabitants took their lives. We will not spare the souls who have been murdered. Eternal memory for all of the victims of this fear!” He added.

Zelensky also celebrated the release of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, who was kidnapped by the Russian army last Saturday and was convinced that he was still in conversation with him.

In his daily speech, the President emphasized the losses suffered by the Russian army, and according to Zelensky, the soldiers sent by Vladimir Putin did not suffer much “in Syria, Chechnya and Afghanistan”. The President stressed that “Russian mothers will lose more children than in the war that combined Afghanistan and Chechnya.”

The Ukrainian leader incited the Russian army to “return home” “Put your arms down, it's better than dying on the battlefield,” he said.

(Including information from the Europa Press)

