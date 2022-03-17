With Muriel as the starter, Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen and advances to the Europa League quarterfinals

Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - March 17, 2022 Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah in action with Atalanta's Luis Muriel REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Atalanta smiles again in a continental tournament. The team where Luis Fernando Muriel plays advanced to the quarterfinals of the Europa League after a close fight with Bayer Leverkusen, in which the Colombian was one of the protagonists.

In the first leg, at Gewiss Stadium, the Italian club beat the German 3-2, with two goals from the native of Santo Tomas (Atlántico). And on March 17, at BayArena, he won again on the scoreboard, only because of the slightest difference: the one who scored was the Ivorian Jéremie Boga, who arrived in Bergamo in the winter transfer market; Muriel played until the 78th minute, when he was replaced by Matteo Pessina.

For the Bergamo team, qualifying for the Europa League round of 16 is like a balsam, given that this campaign was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League, and in Serie A sixth round, so they are running out of quotas for next season's continental tournaments.

It is worth remembering that Atalanta, like the rest of the qualifiers, will meet its rivals on Friday, March 18, when the UEFA draw takes place. The other teams in this phase of the tournament are: Leipzig, Barcelona, Rangers and Braga. And we are waiting for what will happen between Porto and Lyon; Eintracht Frankfurt and Betis and West Ham and Seville (commitments that are disputed this afternoon).

One of the hardest blows for Atalanta in 2022 was Duván Zapata's injury, for which he could only play one commitment, especially considering that in the first half of the campaign, he was the figure of nerazurri: he scored twelve goals (nine of them for Serie A and three for Champions League) and seven assists. To the happiness of the fans, he will be able to return to the court shortly.

Although on March 9 Gian Piero Gasperini, the coach of the Colombian, stated that he does not think “he has much chance of recovering in a good time”, the media outlet FantaCalcio reported that in mid-April, in the commitments against Hellas Verona or Venice, he could be taken into account in the team.

El Toro was injured on December 21, the same day he was included in the list of the 100 best footballers in the world, made by The Guardian. During the match against Genoa he retired after a volley, in a clear choice of goal that compromised his right adductor, and, although the coaching staff set a recovery time of ten days, it took longer than imagined.

He returned to the courts on February 6 in a match against Cagliari for Serie A as a substitute for Luis Fernando Muriel, and, however, he took longer to enter (in the 58th minute) than to leave (72nd minute). Days later, after a medical evaluation in Finland, the diagnosis was known: adductor lesion with tendon involvement.

