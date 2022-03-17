With a great goal from Pedri, Barcelona beat Galatasaray 2-1 and advanced to the Europa League quarters

Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Galatasaray v FC Barcelona - Turk Telekom Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - March 17, 2022 FC Barcelona's Pedri scores their first goal past Galatasaray's Inaki Pena REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The summary of Barsa's triumph

Barcelona beat Galatasaray 2-1 in Istanbul and qualified for the Europa League quarterfinals. The team led by Xavi turned the result around, first with a high score from Pedri and then through Pierre Aubameyang, while Marcão had opened the scoring for the Turkish team. In this competition, the culé team has an incentive in the season in the face of the early elimination in the group zone of the Champions League.

In the match played at Nef Stadium, the local team took the lead and started winning in the 27th minute after the execution of a corner kick by Alexandru Cicaldau and Marcão headed alone and put his team in the lead.

But nine minutes later the Spanish team reached equality after a combination that ended with Pedri in the area and after two amagues broke waists and spread to two rivals, defined crusader and reached 1-1. It was a great goal by the 19-year-old who, from Las Palmas, came to Barcelona in the 2020/2021 season. The Catalan club has high hopes for him to become the driver of the team, given that he has gambeta and precision with his right leg. In this year, the wheel has 17 matches and three goals. This Thursday he gave another sample of his talent with his conversion.

With equality they went to rest, although at the dawn of the complement Barça turned the result around. It was in the 3 minutes when Sergio Busquets shot from the middle distance, replied goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, who was also able to face Pedri's attempt, but the rebound was captured by Pierre Aubameyang, who scored the second goal for the Barça team, which this Thursday wore an alternative gray outfit.

Later, Barcelona had other chances, but could not widen the difference, despite some clear ones such as a definition of Memphis Depay that passed very close to the stick. In that search he left some spaces for Galatasaray, who had no depth to put the result into tables

The triumph was for Barcelona who made a good match in which he had a 68 percent possession. When he had to go looking for the result, he found the ways, but also when he sacrificed himself, he did his thing and took three admonitions. However, in order to achieve the victory, the partial equality achieved by Pedri was key, since it was an important injection of mind in an always complicated venue such as that of Galatasaray. The Spanish team knew how to take advantage of their chances to win in Istanbul. It should be remembered that in the first leg they tied 0-0 at the Camp Nou.

In their first season without Lionel Messi, Barcelona is still in competition and will seek to reach the final to be played in their country, as the decisive match is scheduled for Saturday 18 May at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville.

