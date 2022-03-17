What are the soft skills that organizations look for when hiring programmers

There is technical knowledge that every developer must have, such as mastery of the main programming languages, layout in HTML and CSS, responsive and database design. However, organizations analyze candidates' soft skills in detail as they are critical to their performance within a work team.

Borrowed from the English expression soft skills, the term soft skills refers to a combination of social and communicative skills, and professional and personality attributes that, together with emotional intelligence, complement a person's technical — or “hard” — abilities to build a complete professional profile and suitable for the achievement of the objectives. Some of these soft skills are learning agility, an expression in English that is often translated as “knowing what to do when you don't know what to do”, as well as being collaborative, having a predisposition for teamwork, being good at time management and developing effective communication, among others.

Learning agility has to do with the ability to learn from experience and, then, to be able to apply what has been learned to novel situations. These are agile profiles, which feed back from others to grow and develop.

Collaboration and teamwork are also soft skills highly valued by companies because in all areas it is about a person's ability to establish harmonious interpersonal relationships. In this way, a working community is created in which everyone is linked to achieve a common goal.

For its part, time management has to do with the ability to improve productivity and to organize the tasks to be carried out in the stipulated period. For example, it is a question of knowing how to distinguish what is urgent from what is important and not to procrastinate.

Meanwhile, effective communication is related to listening to and “understanding the whole” about the information and data that is received. In short, it involves understanding the other and making oneself understood towards others.

All of these soft skills, along with problem-solving ability and accountability, can be developed through techniques and tools. These have a direct impact on the professional profile because a web programmer, when working, not only deploys his technical knowledge but also his socio-emotional skills.

