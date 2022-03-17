Wall Street opened at a loss, and Dow fell 0.31%.

New York, March 17 Wall Street opened its doors in red on Thursday and fell 0.31% after a few days of increase after Moscow described the progress of talks with Kiev as “inaccurate” by Dow Jones industrialists. It caused fear that the war would return againeconomy. Ten minutes after the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Dow Jones fell to 106.20 points 33,956.90, while the optional S&P 500 fell to 0.28% or 12.23 integers to 4,345.63. The Nasdaq index remained at 0.40% or 53.71 units at the initial stage, up to 13,382.85. Wall Street began the session with losses after the Russian authorities fired a cold water kettle. “The Kremlin said that the report on the progress of the talks was inaccurate and Putin was a 'unforgivable 'war criminal', creating a risk to the money flow,” said Tom Essaye of the Sevens report. On Wednesday, the British newspaper Financial Times reported that the two countries have made “significant progress” in peace plans, including Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine. In addition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was convinced that he was close to an agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees and the status of neutrality, and Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said in his speech that the meeting with Russia was “more realistic.” A new factor that has happened recently has adversely affected the stock price, but has raised the price of Texas oil, which now again exceeds $100 per barrel. “This shows that we have not reached the end of this conflict, the situation with the price of goods is not going to improve, and it is difficult to feel because of this (which is likely to be overcome),” said Esty Dwek, Chief Investment Officer of FlowBank. Wall Street Newspaper. Investors are also continuing to digest today's announcement of a 0.25 point rate hike to combat the rampant inflation of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), a measure that some investors consider excessive. By sector, energy (2.57%) led profits ahead of real estate (0.24%) and healthcare (0.18%), with the biggest losses falling on finance (-1.07%), technology (-0.58%) and industry (-0.46%). Of the 30 Dow Jones stocks, the biggest gains were American Express (2.06%), Chevron (1.28%) and Merck (0.82%), while on the other side of the balance there were losses of JP Morgan Chase (-1.59%), Goldman Sachs (-1.32%) and Boeing (-1.31%). In other markets, Texas oil rose to $101.84 per barrel, gold rose to $1,941.90 per ounce, yields on Treasury bonds fell to 2.171% in 10 years, and the dollar fell to 1.106 changes against the euro. jfu/modify/copy