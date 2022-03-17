Venezuela adds 309 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Caracas, 16 Mar Venezuelan authorities detected 309 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, all by community transmission, Communication Minister Freddy Ñáñez reported Wednesday. “731 days after the pandemic in Venezuela, we report that during the last 24 hours the country registered 309 new infections, all through community transmission,” Ñáñez wrote on his Twitter account. The state with the most cases during this day was Zulia with 77, followed by Mérida with 76, Anzoátegui with 47, Barinas with 45, Caracas with 11, Sucre, Yaracuy and Lara with 10. The regions with the fewest cases were Aragua with 5, Portuguesa and Nueva Esparta with 3, Falcón, Táchira, La Guaira, Apure and Miranda with 2, Bolivar and Trujillo with 1. Thus, Venezuela reached 519,059 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, although 98% of patients have recovered, leaving only 3,218 active cases. On the other hand, Ñáñez reported that in the last 24 hours two more people died from covid-19 in Barinas and Zulia, bringing the number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,663. The minister added that there are currently 2,350 asymptomatic patients, 297 with mild respiratory failure, 424 with moderate respiratory failure and 147 in the intensive care unit.