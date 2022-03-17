Today's schedule, Thursday, March 16 Live: live viewing schedule and TV channels

Today is the day when several competitions are held in the world of the kings of sport. That's why we offer schedules, channels and schedules that you can follow in real time, minute by minute.

The second half of the third round of the Copa Libertadores ends with the strongest match against Catholic U. The Copa Sudamericana continues with seven exciting duels. Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated confrontations is that between college and equity.

In addition, today there is a Qatar 2022 playoff match in Oceania, with two important matches between Cook Islands and Solomon Islands, Tahiti vs Vanuatu.

In Europe, the return leg is played in seven matches in the 16th round of the Europa League, and Bayern Leverkusen is the most anticipated against Atalanta. Galatasaray vs FC Barcelona. In the English Premier League, there is a duel between Everton and Newcastle.

The CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals end with a match between Leon and Seattle Sounders by Raúl Loudiaz.

In Latin America, Colombian and Venezuelan soccer will be a source of excitement today, with Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana. The most anticipated clashes include Atletico Nacional vs Jaguar FC in the BetPlay League, Zamora FC against UCV for the BetPlay League and Zamora FC against UCV for the Football League.

Qatar 2022 — Oceania qualification

9:00am Cook Islands vs Solomon Islands — Elevansport.com

Europa League

12h45 Bayern Leverkusen vs Atalante-Stars+, ESPN

12:45 PM Galatasaray vs FC Barcelona — Star +, ESPN 2

12h45 AS Monaco vs SC Braga - Star +, ESPN 3

12:45 Crvena Zvezda vs Rangers FC - Stars +

15h00 West Ham v Séville-Star +, ESPN 2

15h00 Eintracht Francfort vs Real Betis - Stern +, ESPN

15:00 Lyon vs FC Porto — Stars +, ESPN 3

European League Conference

12:45pm The Alkmaar vs Press/Glimt — Star +

12:45 FC Basel vs Marcela — Stern +

12h45 Rennes vs Leicester City — Étoiles +

12:45 Copenhagen vs PSG - Stern +

15:00 ALS Roma vs Vitesse - Stern +

15.00 Feyenoord vs Partizan-Stern +

15:00 Ghent vs Park FC - Stars +

15:00 Lask Linz vs Slavia Praha — Etoiles +

Premier League

14 h 45 Everton vs Newcastle - Étoiles +

Venezuelan soccer league

16:00 Carabobo vs Guyane Minero — Golf TV

6:15pm Zamora FC vs UCV - Golf Tour

South American Cup

17:15 Antofagasta vs Union of Espanola — Live Sport TV on channels 610 and 619

17:15 La Guaira vs Hermanos Colmenares — Live Sports TV on channels 610 and 619

17:15 Guaierrena vs Nacional — Sport TV live on channels 610 and 619

7:30pm Junior vs La Equidad — DirecTV Sport on channels 610 and 619

7:30 p.m. Cerro Largo vs Montevideo Wanderers — Sports TV live on channels 610 and 619

7:30pm Guabira vs Jorge Wilstermann — Sports TV live on channels 610 and 619

October 9 at 7:30pm Delfin SC — DirecTV Sport on channels 610 and 619

Libertadores Cup

19:30 The strongest against American Catholica - Facebook Conmebol Libertadores

Champions League in North and Central America

7:30 PM Leon vs Seattle Sounders

League Betplay - Colombia

7:45pm Atletico Nacional vs Jaguar FC-RCN Our TV

Tuning channels

As you can see, the matches are broadcast from Star+, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, Direct TV Sports on channels 610 and 619, RCN Nuestratele, Golf TV, Golf TV Play and Facebook Conmeball Libertadores and Eleven Sport.com.

