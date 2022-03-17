The remains discovered during an excavation in Uruguay are not human bones but animals

Montevideo, March 17 Excavations initiated by a group of forensic anthropologists in a former Uruguayan presidency building ended in a failure in the search for human remains, as the bones discovered belonged to animals. This was confirmed to the press on Thursday by the director of the Uruguayan National Human Rights Institution and the Office of the Ombudsman (Inddhh), Mariana Mota, who pointed out that all other data provided by the witness who gave the clue had been verified. “The excavation I was looking for was to go looking for what the person who reported said and that they were indeed skeletal remains, but they were not human. These circumstances are happening; in other places it has happened to us as well,” he said. The former Uruguayan judge, in charge of investigating many cases of crimes committed during the civil-military dictatorship (1973-1984), thus pointed out that the Inddhh, responsible for the search for detainees who disappeared during this period, will continue the work already begun Elsewhere. “We always work simultaneously in several spaces. We continue to work in Toledo (southeast) in another area that we have caution, also in what was the 13 battalion and in the material and weapons department (of the army's general command), “he said. For her part, Alicia Lusiardo, coordinator of the Forensic Anthropology Research Group (GIAF) that works with the Inddhh, explained that the bones found under the floor of one of the bathrooms in the public building are made of “pig, cow, fish and bird” and that it is common to find them underground because they are” remains of food”. “In any filling, there is a mixture of rubble and other types of material, there is usually bone. One of the jobs of forensic anthropologists is to find bone remains in any job, and 90 percent of the opportunities respond to animal remains,” he explained. The anthropologist pointed out that in addition to bones bearing “saw” marks, indicating that they were traces of food consumption, cultural elements were discovered: ceramics, glass, nylon and a coin, also found under buildings in the Old City, neighborhood of the historic center of Montevideo. The excavations ordered by the Inddhh in a building of the Uruguayan Post Office - previously used as a garage of the presidency - began on March 10 following the recent testimony of a plumber (plumber) who had worked there more than a decade ago and covered his bones for fear of denouncing him. The interest of the case was that, although the place is not included in the register of clandestine detention centers that the Inddhh owns, it was worked with the hypothesis that the remains could be those of a missing person. Uruguay has 197 missing persons registered during the civil-military dictatorship, who are remembered every May 20 during the so-called March of Silence.