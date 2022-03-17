Texas oil rises by 5.85% and then again exceeds $100

New York, March 17 Texas Intermediate Oil (WTI) prices surged back to $100.60, up 5.85% per barrel after fear of a long-term conflict in Ukraine that could affect oil supplies at the time of opening today. At 9.05 New York Time (13.05 GMT), the April WTI forward-delivery contract was $5.56 more per barrel compared to the previous closing price. The US benchmark oil once again overcame the $100 per barrel barrier after falling for three consecutive days due to reports that negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian authorities were moving in the right direction. However, Moscow's statement that the information provided to the media about the ceasefire negotiations was “incorrect” changed the mentality of investors, analysts say. “The Kremlin said that the report on the progress of the talks was inaccurate (US President Joe) and Biden (Russian President Vladimir) said that Putin was an “unforgivable” war criminal who caused danger to the flow of money.” “,” said Tom Essaye of Sevens Report in the report. Yesterday, Texas oil stayed at $95.04 per barrel and surpassed $123 in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict last week. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday that due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there is a risk of the beginning of the oil crisis in the spring and put pressure on OPEC. OPEC has so far tried not to compensate for the loss of Russian crude oil in the market. In its monthly report, the IEA assumes that out of 8 million barrels per day, Russian exports will disappear as of April 3.