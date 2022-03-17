“Technical difficulties” keep part of the Australian stock exchange suspended

Sydney (Australia), 17 Mar “Technical difficulties”, which have not been specified, have forced since Thursday morning to suspend the listing of the Australian stock exchange ASX 24, where future markets are traded. The problem, which has not affected other parks, was detected at 9:43am local (+11 GMT) and, since then, has been suspended “until further notice”, which will be notified about 20 minutes before the session restart, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) said in a series of statements. “We are making progress towards recovering the market,” the agency said last noon. This failure is the latest in a series of technical problems that the ASX has suffered in the last two years, including the one registered just over a year ago in the ASX 200 market, which, after activating an update that was not completed, was forced to close an entire day, notes the portal News.com.au. CHIEF wat-nc/jpd