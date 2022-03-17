Spotify ranking: the 10 most listened songs in Spain

Companies from the music industry and artists have found on streaming platforms an alternative for songs to reach more people and more countries, a good example of this has been Spotify, which has gained an advantage and is already positioned as one of the favorite ways to use by the Spanish public.

However, in the face of a wide music catalog, it is easy to miss the news or the most listened to songs of the moment, which is why Spotify offers its users its list of the songs that are currently conquered.

We leave you the list below:

1. Night Fell (feat. Cruz Cafuné, Abhir Hathi, Bejo, EL IMA) Remix

If we talk about the spoiled ones of the public, we must mention La Pantera, Quevedo and Juseph. Perhaps this is why “Night Fell (feat. Cruz Cafuné, Abhir Hathi, Bejo, EL IMA) Remix” debuts directly in the ranking in first place, reaching a total of 412,637 views.

2. MAMIII

3. Desperate

4. One Night in Medellin

After accumulating 293,342 views, “One Night in Medellín” by Cris Mj remains in fourth place.

5. Tiago PZK: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 48

The most recent single by Bizarrap and Tiago PZK is already being seen as a new classic. “Tiago PZK: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 48” enters today with a firm step to the list of songs most listened to on this streaming platform. It currently has 270,945 more views.

6. Now And Forever

7. Red Heels

“Red Heels” by Sebastian Yatra continues his unstoppable rise in the charts. It is currently ranked 7th, having earned a total of 238,798 views.

8. Romper

9. My Light (ft. Relay (B)

10. The Zone

“La Zona”, played by Bad Bunny, ranks tenth on the list, having achieved 213,661 views.

In the music industry, Spain is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but those who manage to do so are guaranteed the doors to success as these artists have achieved. Remember that this top 10 is updated every 24 hours.

The rise of Spotify

Founded in 2006, the Swedish-born company formally started its activities in Europe on October 7, 2008 and has gradually gained a presence around the world, currently being in 187 countries and offering music by more than seven million artists.

Today, the streaming platform has agreements with the labels Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI Music, Hollywood Records, Interscope Records, Warner Music, among others.

On the subject of podcasting, Spotify announced in November 2020 the purchase and acquisition of the advertising and podcast platform Megaphone for 235 million dollars, which served for the monetization of audios.

According to figures published by Spotify, in 2019 it had 217 million subscribers, which increased to 345 million in 2020 and in 2021, despite the pandemic, they reached 365 million subscribers, of which nearly 50% are paying customers.

As a model, Spotify has proposed paying artists in its catalog a fixed price per song or album sold and gives royalties based on the number of artist plays in proportion to the total number of songs streamed, unlike its competitors, who pay for physical sales or downloads.

In addition, 70% of its total revenue goes to copyright holders, mostly record labels, who then pay artists based on their individual contracts.

It should be noted that currently anyone can enjoy the free Spotify service, as long as you are willing to put up with ads and with restrictions such as not being able to skip some songs.

