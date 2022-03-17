Spotify Ecuador: The 10 most listened to songs on Thursday, March 17

The musical proposal was not as extensive as it is today, so it is easy for more than one person to feel outdated, but with the advent of platforms such as Spotify, it has become easier to figure out which ones are currently the most popular.

Spotify has provided users with a playlist where they can check out the news and topics that conquer the Ecuadorian public.

most popular hits in Ecuador on Thursday, March 17 in reggaeton, pop, ballads and local music.

Jordan “Jordan” by Ryan Castro is currently one of the favorite niches. It continues to occupy the second place, since it has 44,828 replicas.

Mj's most recent single is already considered a new classic. “One Night in Medellín” begins today, taking a firm step towards the list of the most listened to songs on this streaming platform, which currently has 43,463 more views.

Tainy's “Sorry BB:/(including Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas)” has accumulated 37,765 views and is very successful among users of this platform.Today it is still in the fifth position.

If we talk about the spoiled people of the Yonaguni public, we should mention Bad Bunny. Perhaps this is why “Yonaguni” debuts directly in the 8th place ranking, reaching a total of 32,907 views.

9. After 30,550 views, Bad Bunny's “A Tu Merced” remains in the ninth place.

music industry, Ecuador is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but those who do so guarantee the door to the success achieved by these artists. These top ten are updated every 24 hours.

This Swedish-born company, founded in 2006, officially started its activities in Europe on October 7, 2008, and is currently in 187 countries and offers music to more than 7 million artists.

Today, streaming platforms have contracts with Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI Music, Hollywood Records, Interscope Records, Warner Music, etc.

theme of podcasting, Spotify announced in November 2020 that it purchased and acquired advertising and podcast platform Megaphone for $235 million, contributing to audio monetization.

According to the figures released by Spotify, it had 217 million subscribers in 2019, it increased to 345 million in 2020, and in 2021 it reached 355 million subscribers despite the pandemic, and almost 50% of them are paying customers.

As a model, Spotify offers royalties based on the number of artist plays in proportion to the total number of songs streamed, unlike competitors who pay a fixed price per song or album sold to artists in the catalog and pay for actual sales or downloads.

In addition, 70% of the total revenue goes to copyright holders (mainly records), who pay the artist under an individual contract.

moment, anyone can enjoy the free Spotify service, as long as there are restrictions such as being willing to put up with advertising and not being able to skip some songs.

