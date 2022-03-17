Spain needs to urgently reform the EU electricity market beyond fiscal adjustment

Brussels, March 17 Teresa Ribera, vice president of the Spanish government, today called on the European Commission to propose an “urgent and immediate” reform of the electricity market to avoid the transfer of gas prices to electricity bills. The country does not respond unilaterally. “If the Commission does not react in time to what can be found in each member state, do what it wants with unsustainable pressure from society. And instead of supporting everyone less evil, there are 27 solutions, which I think will be the worst scenario for the European Union and the Commission.” Ribera told the press. A week after the summit of EU leaders in Brussels, where Russia's energy dependence and hydrocarbons and electricity prices will be an important part of the agenda, the Minister of Ecological Transition urged “not to waste all the time we have already lost to react to an unrivaled situation” “If we do not separate the relationship between gas costs and electricity costs, there seems to be no limit on how much electricity prices can go up if we do not intervene.” He said. Ribera, who attended the media in the framework of the Council of Environment Ministers of the EU countries, thought that in the face of this European summit, there would not be enough measures not to deal with the reform of the electricity market. “There are proposals that fit what already exists without touching anything else, that is, to allow member states to introduce state rates for excessive profits from energy companies as a result of gas prices, with additional flexibility in state aid.” He said. “We have decades of work in the construction of internal markets that can withstand the extension of this type of measures for too long and guarantee equal opportunities for all industries (...) We can see that it is an unsustainable answer over time, because there is no budget that can distort, therefore, this proposal has limitations.” He added. He reiterated that Spain has maintained the same “goal” and discourse that “managed to keep the price of energy products in a reasonable range” since the rise in gas prices began, a little more than a year ago. The Spanish incumbent welcomed that “within a year there was a very important development of the European Commission and the majority of member states” in this regard. Regarding the documents presented by the Community Executive, Rivera said, “We see that many of the proposals that we have been asking for a long time are reflected.” This document opens up countries to recover some of the special benefits of electric skies and compensate for vulnerable families and industries. He warned: “It is not yet clear how the Commission will present its analysis, whether it will do so with a list of proposals open for discussion, whether to choose a specific proposal, and to what extent it will introduce measures that allow immediate implementation.” “We are suspending internal market rules or exceptional regimes, in parallel with the governments of other member states, those who are more sensitive and closer to our position, and who have an aversion to the possibility of adopting measures, even if they are temporary, the duration of this exception,” he concludes. jaf/asian/alf (Photo) (Video) (More information about the European Union can be found at Europe.euractiv.es)