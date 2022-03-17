Spain allocates 34 million euros for humanitarian aid due to the war in Ukraine

Madrid, March 17 Spain will allocate “the largest package of humanitarian actions in emergency situations” to the war in Ukraine, with some 31 million euros ($34.3 million), the country's foreign ministry said on Thursday. This aid will go to health equipment, nutrition, water, shelter, sanitation and protection, these other needs, according to a statement from the ministry. Foreign Affairs called this allocation “historic” through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), to respond to “appeals from the United Nations and other international organizations”. The Spanish government estimates that at least twelve million people will need humanitarian assistance in the coming weeks because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The aid provides the equivalent of 25.5 million euros for Ukraine and 8.8 million euros for neighboring countries hosting refugees, in addition to “an emergency hospital for possible deployment in border countries”, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry is considering direct environmental assistance to Ukraine and the “weakest” countries, contributions to international agencies such as UNHCR, UNICEF and the Red Cross to care for internally displaced persons and refugees, and support for non-governmental organizations. Spanish for humanitarian action on the ground. Foreign Affairs has provided a link on the AECID website “given the high number of offers of help from the Spanish company”, with “useful information to channel the help of individuals, companies and institutions” in order to “reach and be useful”. After a first shipment to Poland on 2 March of twenty tons of humanitarian aid, the Spanish government expects that in the coming days a new convoy of 30 tons will leave for Moldova and another for Ukraine mainly with medicines and medical supplies.