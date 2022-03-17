South Korea records new record of covid infection caused by omicron strains

South Korea reported on Thursday a new record of more than 600,000 new cases of COVID-19, but authorities said it was close to the highest point of the epidemic driven by the omicron variant.

According to WHO data, South Korea is the country with the most new infections reported in the world in the past 7 days, with 2,417,174 cases, and Vietnam with 1,776,045 cases.

The 621,328 cases recorded on Thursday were the highest reported by South Korea since the start of the pandemic.

However, according to official data, the level of severe cases and deaths is still low in countries with 52 million inhabitants, where most adults have complete immunization and boosters.

