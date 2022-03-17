Song of Mallorca and Vinicius: “Our fans deserve respect”

Palma, 17 Mar Mallorca demanded “respect” for fans and asked that “not everyone” was related to the racist song received by Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr during a match held at the Son Moix stadium last Monday. In a statement published on social networks, the Balearic Club “does not pay fair, loyal and exemplary money to those who do not have education or value.” “Our fans deserve all the respect and differentiation between people who don't know how to act (minorities) and those who are exemplary. Only there will be shame for those who do not act.” I will add a note. Mallorca cooperates with the competition committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to identify the perpetrators of racist insults through television images and expel them if they are members or subscribers. Vinicius, according to a written complaint, “I heard 'uh uh uh uh uh 'from local fans in a chorus and coordinated manner for about 6 seconds. Located in the local entertainment stand Lluís Sitjar, Lluís Sitjar/Fans Nord stand and is located behind the goal.Submitted by La Liga. The body that presides over Thebes added that it was not the only time Vinicius received a racist song. “A local follower said, 'Pick a banana. The writing of LaLiga states that “another 500 people, located behind the goal, sang in a coordinated manner with the chorus for about 9 seconds: 'Futa Real Madrid, Futa Real Madrid'. pcl/pmd/zad 1000336