Russian and Ukrainian migrants set up camp in Mexican city of Tijuana

Tijuana (Mexico), 16 Mar (EFE News) .- The border port of San Ysidro in the Mexican city of Tijuana, on the border with the United States, has become a camp for Russian and Ukrainian refugees, which have been joined by some Belarusians, Efe confirmed this Wednesday, on a tour of the area. Migrants have arrived in Mexico fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began on February 24. Authorities from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have denied entry for asylum applications, especially those from Russia and Belarus, under the argument of Title 42 that for public health reasons allows asylum seekers to be expelled or simply not allowed entry to American soil. On this day, in the vicinity of the border port, a group of approximately 20 people, including half children, were observed who were prostrate in a kind of camp with their belongings on the floor, waiting to know if they could enter the United States. According to neighbors' reports, most people have at least 24 hours in the place. A migrant, who identified himself as Antonio to reserve his identity, shared with Efe that he arrived in Tijuana two days ago, the same ones he has been in the camp after leaving his native St. Petersburg. He also regretted that they are being prevented from applying for asylum in the US because he says he is a "politically persecuted", because he fled because of the pressures that the Russian Government is exerting on the population, forcing them not to issue any political comments or positions on the war. The migrant, who left Russia together with his wife, acknowledged that "it is very dangerous to be there (in his country)" because he participated in the protests and demonstrations against the war and received warnings that the local police were looking for him, so he decided to stand up to the federal censorship and repression that has occurred in his country. The delegate of the Mexican Government in the state of Baja California, Alejandro Ruiz Uribe, reported that in the case of Ukrainians "the humanitarian asylum process is practically a direct pass to the United States," however, he confirmed that the situation is very different in the case of the Russians, since they "are being denied entry." Regarding this problem, the governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila, pointed out that her government is open "to receiving those who have been fleeing the war, particularly families who come from Russia and Ukraine", who have been offered shelters in the city of Tijuana. He stressed that few people have required these spaces because they come with their own resources and have chosen to stay in hotels and those who have not managed to cross into the United States were extended the invitation to go to the hostels. According to figures from the Mexican government, approximately 310 people have arrived in the border city of Tijuana in the last three weeks from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, most of them by air and land from the cities of Cancun and Mexico City.