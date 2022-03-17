Russia says it has established control over roads in the Kiev region

Moscow, 17 March, the Russian Air Force, who participated in the so-called “special military operations” in Ukraine, installed checkpoints on the roads of the Kiev region, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported in a statement today. “Airborne units that participated in special military operations launched security guards at checkpoints to ensure the safety of passing through military posts and traffic safety on roads commonly used by the population of the Kiev region,” the military said. In addition, the Russian military installed fortified checkpoints at the exit from the control zone and on the “most dangerous” sections of this road. The Ministry of Education publishes a video of the alleged checkpoint on its telegram account, showing Russian armored vehicles, soldiers checking vehicles, armed fortresses and soldiers on duty, with a white V in the back and located in a disguised trench on the edge of the track. moss/jack (Video)