Moscow, 17 March Moscow rejects preventive measures announced by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) the day before, which requires Russia to immediately stop military operations in Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said today. "No, you are not allowed to attend this decision.International courts appeal concepts such as agreement between the parties. There cannot be an agreement here, something that cannot be considered in this case." He said: