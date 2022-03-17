Reals sign 13 million contract with Greinke

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, USA (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed a $13 million contract for this season on Wednesday with Zack Greinke, a six-time All-Star pitcher.

The left-hander will thus be reunited with the club that recruited him in the first round of the draft two decades ago.

Greinke will also be able to earn up to $2 million in bonds for his performance, a person close to the terms of the agreement told The Associated Press, who asked to remain anonymous because such details were not disclosed.

The 38-year-old pitcher was the Royals' sixth overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft. He spent his first six seasons with the club, and won the Cy Young trophy after his great performance in 2009.

He was loaned in exchange to the Milwaukee Brewers the following year, for a pack of players, who formed the basis of the Kansas teams that were crowned in consecutive years in the American League.

Greinke spent just over a season in Milwaukee before being sent through an exchange to the Angels. He then spent three years with the other Los Angeles team, the Dodgers, with whom he finished second in the 2015 Cy Young vote.

He pitched for four campaigns for Arizona, before spending the last three with Houston.

He had a record of 11-6 and a 4.16 ERA with a full game in 29 starts for the Astros the previous season.

He has accumulated 219 wins over the course of 18 years in the majors, seven fewer than Justin Verlander, the leader among active pitchers. He needs only 191 strikeouts to reach 3,000 for life.

Greinke has also won the Golden Glove six times.

The Royals opened space for him on the list of 40 players on Wednesday, placing reliever Tyler Zuber on the injured list for 60 days, due to a pinching of a nerve in his right shoulder.