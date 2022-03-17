Poland will win the Miss World 2021 crown at the controversial gala

(Updated with winner's statement) On March 16, San Juan of Karolina Bielawska, representative of Poland, won the Miss World 2021 crown at a gala held this Wednesday in Puerto Rico. The first runner-up was the American candidate Shree Saini, and the second was Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire, who was the favorite of the 70th edition of the beauty contest. “I was surprised when I heard my name, but I still can't believe it. It's an honor.” Bielawska said with tears that due to the cancellation of the contest of the 2020 pandemic, the crown was crowned by Jamaica Tony Ann Singh, who has maintained sovereignty since 2019. Empathy and compassion Bielawska, 23 years old, decided to study a master's degree in administration and enjoy volunteer work, to make others “more authentic” and “enrich their lives.” “If you want to discover new things, learn to be richer in empathy, gratitude, and compassion.” She answered a number of questions to wear a blue crown before the election. At the gala held at the Coca Cola Music Hall in San Juan, controversy over legal issues among the organizers and the election of some Latinos top 12, such as Alejandra Conde, the representative of Venezuela, reigned. The contest final was scheduled for December 16 at the Colosseum in Puerto Rico, but it had to be postponed for three months after 38 positive cases of COVID-19 among the candidates and employees of the technical team were counted. To the Caribbean island, 97 of the 40 Miss World participants returned this week to parade on a stage where the Puerto Rican Philharmonic Orchestra came to life. The top 12, which won the 13th place by lottery this time, consisted of Vietnam, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Philippines, Poland, Somalia, USA, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, India, Indonesia and Côte d'Ivoire. The next step was followed by US representative Shuri Saini, Poland, Karolina Bielawska, Indonesia, Priscilia Yuls, Mexico, Carolina Vidales, Anna Raisi from Northern Ireland, and Olivia Yas on the Ivory Coast. Disappointment and criticism The announcement caused disappointment and booing among the public who was surprised by the absence of the Venezuelan Alejandra Conde (Alejandra Conde), the favorite of the top experts, and the local candidate, Puerto Rican Ariam Díaz. Among the masses, delegations from Latin American countries such as Venezuela and Mexico prevailed, and they did not stop waving their national flags and shouting their names. “I hope Latina can win”, “Venezuela, the land of the Queen”, “I am Puerto Rico. So you know,” was some of the slogans that many people in the room shouted strongly. The final gala was held even after several legal disputes, when Puerto Rico Wider Purpose (PrWAP) sued Miss World 2016 for fraud and was the president of the organization Reignite Puerto Rico Inc., Stephanie Del Valle. PrWAP claimed to pay $1,225,000, an amount obtained from public funds allegedly not returned by the former Puerto Rican beauty queen, but nevertheless proved that she made that payment. Del Valle refuted PrWAP and demanded more than $31 million for moral damage and announced that it would not participate in the 2021 Miss World Finals event. It actually booed others from contest organizers or sponsors, such as crypto mogul Brock Pierce, who is in charge of PrWAP, and Julia Morley, president of Miss World Organization, who was shouting Del Valle. During the event, Ukraine was reminded, and Pierce asked the attendees to light the candles for months with a tribute that was enlivened with the voice of Toni-Ann Singh, Jamaica. mv/rrt (Photo) (Video)