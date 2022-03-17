Peruvian Constitution will assess the possibility of Fujimori's release this Thursday

Lima, March 16 The plenary session of the Constitutional Court of Peru (TC) will assess this Thursday whether it accepts a human corpus demanding the invalidity of a judicial decision that suspended the amnesty granted to former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) in 2017. Local media reported that after discussing the case at a private meeting three weeks ago, Judge Ernesto Blume, the case rapporteur, would declare the establishment of an appeal, suggesting that Fujimori could be released again. Specifically, the highest constitutional court in the United States will examine the human corpus submitted by lawyer Gregorio Parko Alarkon on December 24, 2018 on the Supreme Court's decision that overturned the amnesty granted to Fujimori by then-president Pedro Pablo Kuchinsky (2016-2018). In addition to the appeals that will be heard this Thursday, two other members of the TC urge them to take the same step in favor of Fujimori, sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity in 2009. Since the Peruvian Ministry of Justice ordered to invalidate the amnesty after failing to comply with legal requirements and considering that it had no legal effect, Fujimori had to return to the prison of the East Lima Police Department and sentenced him to prison. This amnesty is currently under investigation by the court as the prosecution considers it to be the result of negotiations between Kuczynski and Fujimori's youngest son, Kenji, who was a member of the House of Representatives at the time. Oppose the president's demolition request at that time According to the information, the decision on this issue divides the members of the TC because they received the support of Ernesto Blumé, José Luis Sardon, Augusto Ferrero and the rejection of Marianella Ledesma, Eloy Espinosa-Saldanha and Manuel Miranda. The Peruvian TC, which is expected to consist of seven members, has been maintained as a member of six after the death of Judge Carlos Ramos since September last year. In this regard, the local media pointed out that Ferrero, who is currently the president of the TC, has the power to organize a “quality vote or a double vote” to break the tie. “Releasing Fujimori would mean ignoring crime,” the bench of the left-wing coalition Juntos For Peru (JPP) said after learning that the appeal would be discussed on Thursday. The group stressed on Twitter that “the TC is obliged to guarantee the right to justice for all victims and cannot be involved in anger against the dignity of the country.” Left-wing MP Sigrid Bazán added that Fujimori “has not asked for forgiveness or repentance, and so far has never paid civil compensation.” “However, tomorrow the TC could withdraw the court decision that canceled the illegal and negotiated amnesty for political and non-humanitarian reasons,” he warned. Attorney Carlos Rivera, who defends victims of crimes condemned by the former president, said the magistrate who supports Fujimori's release “is following a political agenda.” They're going to make a mockery of the international community. In this regard, he assured that if he “favoured the freedom of Fujimori who was sentenced”, the Court of Human Rights of the Americas (Court of Human Rights of the Americas) “would declare the legal invalidity of this resolution and return to prison”. “He did it once,” he said. Fujimori, 83, was released Monday after overcoming a heart condition that forced him to be admitted to a clinic in Lima, but will continue to be treated in prison for pulmonary fibrosis, as his eldest daughter Keiko reported at the time. Shortly after being held in a medical facility, Peruvian Prime Minister Aníbal Torres announced that he would consider transferring the former president to a joint prison when President Pedro Castillo's government “heals” his illness. The former ruler is the only prisoner in a prison built especially for him inside a police base in the Ate region, where he must remain until 2033, when he will turn 95 years old. There, he was sentenced as a mediator (factual check) for the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta massacre, committed by the clandestine military organization Colina in 1992 and 1993, respectively, and for two kidnappings since the 1992 coup d'état. Chef dubbing/rrt