Panama asks US to review trade promotion agreement

Panama (AP) — Panama has asked the United States to review the terms and conditions of the trade promotion agreement between the two countries, which have been in force since 2012, with respect to the tariff reduction schedule for sensitive items such as rice, milk and pork.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that a request was made to US Minister of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack and Katherine Tai, a trade representative in the country who expressed the intention of the Panamanian government “for adjustments stipulated in the treaty referring to special social interests or sensitive items such as rice, milk and its derivatives, chicken and pork”.

He noted that Foreign Minister Erica Muins sent an official government memo to the U.S. Embassy Stuart Tuttle, requesting a revision of the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Trade Promotion Treaty (TPC) calendar.

Part of the memo sent believes that the Ministry of Agriculture Development and Trade Industry should revise the terms and conditions of this calendar to promote new trade conditions for these sensitive areas without affecting Panama's agricultural production and employment.Generations that these items represent”

The association of producers in this country expressed tremendous concern that the opening of sensitive items such as rice, milk, cheese, chicken and pork will accelerate in the coming years, and that the trade balance will continue to be in favor of the United States.

Panama, home to 4.5 million inhabitants, wanted a trade agreement with Washington not only to promote exports, but also to attract more foreign investment to the country.

The TPC was signed in 2007 and was quickly approved by the Panama Legislature, but it was necessary to wait a long time for it to be approved by the US Congress in October 2011 and signed by the White House.

At that time, some experts considered that the Panamanian government could not fully prepare the production sector, especially the agricultural sector, to solve the problem.