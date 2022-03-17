Oil again surpasses USD 100 per barrel

The two benchmark barrels for oil rose more than 8% on Thursday, to rise again above the $100 per barrel, driven by the war in Ukraine, after the Kremlin refused to suspend its offensive and the IEA expressed fears about the oil supply.

The North Sea barrel of Brent for delivery in May ended up rising from 8.79% to $106.64 in London.

While the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April earned 8.35% to $102.98 in New York.

“Oil prices accelerated the rise after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he sees no sign that Vladimir Putin is ready to stop and that the United States fears that China will consider helping Russia,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda.

“It doesn't seem that this war will end soon and that probably means that oil prices could have another sharp rise,” the analyst predicted.

At Confluence Investment, Bill O'Grady stressed that “the fundamentals of the energy market are truly bullish.”

“I don't know how much oil and gas the Russians are still able to export, but it must be shrinking,” he told AFP.

“I look with great interest if the Russians are filling their reservoirs and whether they will be forced to cut production, which would lead to real hardship in real life,” he warned.

“The Russian invasion continues to dictate price developments to a certain extent, given its global importance (of Russia) in terms of supply,” summarized Victoria Scholar, of Interactive investor.

Russia is the world's second largest oil exporter.

Prices also rose due to the monthly report of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which on Wednesday said it fears a strong “impact” on world oil supply as a result of sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and estimated that Russian oil cannot be replaced immediately.

emb-vmt/er/mr