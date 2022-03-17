Nadal: “Kyrgios is a difficult opponent in any condition”

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 16 Rafael Nadal, who will face Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells on Thursday, assured that the controversial Australian tennis player is “a difficult opponent in any condition”. “When he is playing well and is excited and motivated, he is one of the most difficult opponents, without a doubt,” he assured before the media after defeating American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3) and 7-6 (5) in two hours and 11 minutes. “Tomorrow is going to be a tough match, but we are in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells. We can't expect anything else,” he added. Kyrgios, unpredictable on and off the track and who has had some friction with Nadal in the past, qualified for the quarterfinals without having to play due to the sick retirement of his opponent, Italian Jannik Sinner. On the other hand, Nadal had to do his best on the center court to beat Opelka, who made things very difficult for him with his 2.11 meters high and powerful service. “I am happy of course to be in the quarterfinals of this great tournament and to be playing better, without a doubt. This was my best match of the tournament,” he said. Triple Indian Wells champion (2007, 2009 and 2013), Nadal reached the Californian desert tournament with three consecutive titles this year (Australian Open, Melbourne and Acapulco) and today extended his fantastic run of unbeaten matches in 2022 to 18. Apart from his spectacular moment of form, the Spaniard has been dragging some problems on his left foot and today he was seen with discomfort particularly during the second set. At the press conference, Nadal admitted that “sometimes” his foot hurts during the meetings. “Today it was like this. For a moment it was going well. Then, in the second set, a little worse, being honest,” he said. “Today was a little worse than other days. It is true that in the last two days my foot has been bothering me a little more (...). I'm just trying to be prepared and stay positive because this is going to be my last tournament on hard courts. Then we will go ashore and that will probably help me (...). I'll need to make the last effort and do it as well as possible here. I hope the foot will continue to hold,” he added. CHIEF dvp/cav (photo)