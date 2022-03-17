Montreal ties 1-1 with Cruz Azul, which advances to semis

MONTREAL (AP) — Defender Rudy Camacho scored in the final minutes and Montreal tied 1-1 with Cruz Azul on Wednesday, which did not prevent the Mexican club from qualifying for the concacaf Champions League semifinals with an overall score of 2-1.

The right-hand drive Uriel Antuna overtook the visitors in the 44th minute and the Frenchman Camacho decreed equality at 79.

La Máquina won the first leg 1-0 at Estadio Azteca with a goal from Antuna.

With the result, Cruz Azul is back in the semifinals of this tournament for the second year in a row. In 2021 he lost to Monterrey in the instance of the top four.

The celestial team holds six Concacaf titles, where it is the second most awarded team behind America (7).

Cruz Azul's rival will come out of the clash between the New England Revolution, which was later held in Mexico City.

Montreal was looking for its first semifinals since the 2014-15 season.