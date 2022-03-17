Luis Ramírez scored a great goal for Sport Boys 3-2 against Ayacucho FC for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana

Sport Boys vs Ayacucho FC: Luis Ramirez scored the third goal of the rosé squad in the second leg of phase 1 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana that was played on Wednesday, March 16 at the Estadio Nacional in Lima.

After 73 minutes of play, attacker Alexis Blanco leaked through the right sector of the Sport Boys club attack and managed to enable Luis' Cachito 'Ramírez.

'Cachito' Ramírez with a single touch, defined the right post of Ayacucho FC goalkeeper Patricio Álvarez, who could not avoid the fall of his goal.

The winning team of the series will enter the group stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana. The groups of the next stage of the Conmebol tournament will be known after the draw on March 18.

Ayacucho FC beat Sport Boys 2-0 in the first leg that was played at the IPD stadium in Huancayo last Wednesday, March 9. The goals of the 'Zorros' team were scored by Aldair Salazar and Nicolás Royón.

Sport Boys coach Walter Fiori lined up with Patricio Alvarez, Renzo Revoredo, Eddy Renteria, Cristian Florez, Luis Garro, Luis Ramirez, Jesus Chavez, Luciano Nieto, Jesús Barco, Jostin Alarcón and Alexis Blanco.

Ayacucho FC strategist Alejandro Apud chose this eleven: Italo Espinoza, Minzun Quina, Edinson Chavez, Aldair Salazar, Hugo Magallanes, Jesus Mendieta, Juan Morales, Eric Barrios, Cristian Techera, Othoniel Arce and Nicolás Royón.

UPCOMING MATCHES FOR SPORT BOYS

Scienciano vs Sport Boys

Sport Boys vs Binational

ADT vs Sport Boys

Sport Boys vs Ayacucho FC

College vs Sport Boys

AYACUCHO FC'S NEXT MATCHES

ADT vs Ayacucho FC

Ayacucho FC vs UTC

Ayacucho FC vs Universitario

Sport Boys vs Ayacucho FC

Ayacucho FC vs Atletico Grau

