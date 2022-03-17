Liga de Quito eliminates Mushuc Runa and enters the South American Group stage

Guayaquil (Ecuador), Mar 16 Liga de Quito entered the Group Stage of the Copa Sudamericana this Wednesday, after beating Mushuc Runa in the home bracket, with an overall score of 3-1, thanks to the 2-0 win in the first leg played last week and the 1-1 draw on Wednesday. Precisely, in today's match Alexander Alvarado converted to the 27th minute for Liga de Quito and Uruguayan attacker Mauricio Alonso tied for Mushuc Runa, at 63rd. The superiority of the “King of Cups”, as Liga is also known, was evident from the first leg, when he won goals from Alexander Alvarado and Argentina's Tomás Molina. The advantage gained in the first match and the few demands in this Wednesday's match led the Argentine league manager Pablo Marini to make the five changes to give rest to the main figures, thinking about next Saturday's match against Aucas for the local tournament. Liga was hinted at the start of the match towards Mushuc Runa with shots from outside the area of midfielder Joao Ortiz and Alvarado, who passed close to the goal of Adonnis Pabón. The insistence of the Quito team paid off, as a bad start from the opposing defense was taken advantage of by the local attackers and Alvarado scored with a high shot, in the 27th minute. The accumulated advantage, which consolidated the league classification to the Group stage, influenced the pace of his game to slow down, while the visitor lacked reaction to try to get out and achieve the feat. To create some expectation, Mushuc Runa scored the tie goal with Alonso's high shot, in the 63rd minute, but Liga was able to hold the overall advantage. The qualification allowed Liga to join Barcelona which, after the elimination of Copa Libertadores, went directly to the Group stage of the South American, and waiting for the third place for Ecuador who will leave tomorrow's match between October 9 and Delfín. Technical sheet: 1. Quito League: Gonzalo Falcon; Andres Lopez, Franklin Guerra, Zaid Romero (m.79, Moises Corozo), Christian Cruz; Lucas Ezequiel Piovi, Joao Ortiz, Sebastian Gonzalez (m.74, Santiago Scotto), Adolfo Muñoz (m.65, Nilson Angulo); Alexander Alvarado (m.65, Jefferson Arce) and Tomas Molina (m.65) 74, Michael Hoyos). Technical: Pablo Marini.1. Mushuc Rune: Adonnis Pabón; Roddy Zambrano, David Villalba (No. 46, Jean Estacio), Darwin Quilumba, Franklin Carabali; Marco Mosquera (m.65, Gaspar Vega), Carlos Feraud (m.65, Cristian Llama), Johnny Uchuari; Bagner Delgado (m.30, Wilter Ayoví); Mauricio Alonso and Santiago Giordana (m.30); Mauricio Alonso and Santiago Giordana (m.30 70, John Santacruz). Technician: Giovanny Cumbicus. Goals: 1-0, m.27: Alexander Alvarado and 1-1, m.63: Mauricio Alonso Referee: Leodán Gonzalez, from Uruguay, assisted by his compatriots Carlos Barreiro and Horacio Ferreiro, admonished Piovi, Quilumba, Carabali, López, Llama. Incidents: Second leg of the first round of the Copa Sudamericana played at the “Rodrigo Paz Delgado” stadium, owned by the Quito League, in which the owner of the house qualified for the Group stage. CHIEF rm/fa/cav