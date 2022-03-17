Lebron, who is not afraid of the Lakers crisis: “I feel comfortable in adversity”

Chicago (USA), March 16, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James said on Wednesday that “it's easy to feel comfortable when it comes to winning,” but much more importantly, he feels comfortable in adversity after his team suffered a third consecutive defeat in a game in the field of Minnesota Timberwolves. “I feel comfortable in adversity. I don't care too much, obviously the competition is high, I want to win, and I feel frustrated when something happens on the track, but I control what I can control and what I can't control, and I keep working without worrying about it.” Lebron told Timberwolves at a press conference after losing 124-104. “It's easy to feel comfortable winning. I wasn't that person. It's about staying comfortable in adversity.” He added. Lebron acknowledged that this season he was testing his “patience” due to the way the team played and many defeats, but stressed that his priority was to remain a leader and “improve” his teammates. “I don't have to be in a lost mind. I will never put myself in a position where I can feel like a loser.” He said. the best am/msp