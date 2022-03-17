Juan Pablo Montoya will run 12 hours of Sebring with his son

The figure of Juan Pablo Montoya in the history of world motorsport already has an exclusive and reserved space that is very relevant, but the road is not over.

Well, at the age of 46, he is still immersed in competitive tanks and wants to expand that record when, 20 years ago, confronted the Germans representing Ferrari, excited the world with his achievements in Formula 1, and especially Colombia. Michael Schumacher.

And although in the media it hardly sounds like before, everything seems to indicate that his family role as a tutor for his 16-year-old son Sebastián Montoya, who followed his footsteps and passions, does not give him time.

In an interview published by El Tiempo, the winning driver of Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Daytona revealed details with their firstborn about their expectations of competing as a team at a 12-hour Sebring in Florida, USA, next Saturday.

Juan Pablo said that his motto is to win the competition against Sebastian. He added that this result could help his son go one step further since he could be the third driver of the DragonSpeed team ahead of other competitions.

However, the award-winning coffee runner does not want to put pressure on Sebastian about the results. At a young age he had the opportunity to participate in a race suitable for his experience, but this time he will have a greater challenge, and we can only hope that he will adapt.

Sebastian and Juan will be in charge of the Oreca 07 - Gibson prototype, the car that Juan Pablo won in 2021. 24 hours of Le Mans, he is proud.

While he is constantly learning, there is something that the young runner wants to inherit his dad's talent behind the wheel during the competition. This is one of the characteristics that highlighted Juan Pablo the most. “There's no doubt a lot of things on the track that I wanted to learn from my father. He's very aggressive at the steering wheel, so I really want to be that way.”

In an interview with the Colombian press, they talked about everyday life naturally, sometimes with jokes from fathers and sons, and showed confidence and support in every step they take as a team, not only as a family.

According to Juan Pablo, Sebastian had the support of his father as a professional driver in the early days, but because his experience was limited and he said that his son could take advantage of him, he has a great advantage.

Despite this, he emphasizes his positive differences with his children in recognizing that he is more “calm” than him.The competition will take place on Saturday at 9 am Colombian time, and of course, it is important to know how successful runners will fare.

