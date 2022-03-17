Serbian Nikola Jokic ended Wednesday's NBA day with a personal record for his Denver Nuggets to beat the Washington Wizards, while Slovenian Luka Doncic defeated Kevin Durant's personal duel in a Dallas Mavericks victory.

Jokic ended the day with 29 points and 13 rebounds in a stellar performance for 26 minutes for the Nuggets to sail quietly to a 127-109 victory over the late Wizards.

The Serbian reached 10,001 points in his NBA career, all with the Denver Nuggets. The stellar European player added eight assists and was two short of achieving what would have been his nineteenth triple-double of the season.

A four-time All-Star, Jokic made 10 of 14 field shots. The Nuggets now improved to 2-0 on their tour against three Eastern Conference teams.

Canastero Bones Hyland added 17 points to the cause of a Denver team struggling to secure one of six places that grant automatic qualification to the playoffs in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets, who are sixth, started the day at game and a half on Minnesota, which is seventh. They were also a match and a half behind the Dallas Mavericks.

- Doncic beats Durant -

In New York, Slovenian star Luka Doncic overcame the personal duel against star Kevin Durant in a victory for his Dallas Mavericks over the Brooklyn Nets with a score of 113-111.

However, the game was decided by a spectacular three-point shot by sniper Spencer Dinwiddie, a three-pointer just before the horn sounded.

Dinwiddie, who had also scored the win with nine seconds left in Sunday's match, an away win against the Boston Celtics, returned to dress as a hero on Wednesday.

Canastero Dinwiddie had overshadowed star Durant, who had given the Nets a one-point lead by a three-pointer with 10 seconds left.

The Mavs called for a pause and Doncic moved the ball before Dallas could hand it over to Dinwiddie, who jumped and shot from the right side. Afterwards, Dinwiddie celebrated running to the other end of the court.

Slovenia's Doncic finished with 37 points, nine sacks and nine assists for the Mavericks, who achieved their eighth win in the last nine games.

Dinwiddie finished with 22 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

- Wednesday's NBA results:

Charlotte a Atlanta 116-106

Philadelphia a Cleveland 118-114

Denver a Washington 127-109

Dallas a Brooklyn 113-111

NY Knicks a Portland 128-98

Phoenix a Houston 129-112

Minnesota to LA Lakers 124-104

San Antonio a Oklahoma City 122-120

Utah a Chicago 125-110

- At stake:

Boston vs Golden State

Milwaukee vs Sacramento

LA Clippers vs Toronto

