Japan raises two dead and 92 injured by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake

(Corrects in the second paragraph wave height. Good 20 and 30 centimeters) Tokyo, 17 Mar At least two people have been killed and 92 have been injured after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the northeastern coast of Japan last night off Fukushima, Japanese authorities reported Thursday. The earthquake occurred at 23.36 local time (14.36 GMT) on Wednesday, off the coast of Fukushima and Miyagi (northeast) where the tsunami warning was triggered and waves of 20 and 30 centimeters were recorded last morning in the cities of Ishinomaki, Sendai and Soma. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which initially estimated the magnitude of the earthquake to 7.3, has raised it to 7.4, and updated the depth of the epicenter from 60 to 57 kilometers. Following the assessment of the first damage, injuries and deaths have been reported in seven prefectures, and widespread disruptions in energy supply throughout the country, as well as affecting the cooling systems for used nuclear fuel and stored at the Fukushima Daini atomic power plant. On Thursday morning, the high-speed rail service linking the capital with the north of the country was suspended due to the derailment of a bullet train (Shinkansen) traveling from Tokyo to Sendai (Miyagi) with 75 passengers and crew that left no serious injuries. The JMA has asked citizens to be cautious about the risk of earthquakes of similar intensity occurring in the same areas in the coming days. CHIEF cgv/ahg/ics (photo) (audio)