In the Mediterranean Sea, dolphins and birds have to live with wind farms.

Dolphins swim and jump, and hundreds of cranes fly over the blue waters as the sailboat “Thera i Luna” sails to meet wild animals that will work together with dozens of wind farms in the Mediterranean in the future.

Every week, “Thera i Luna”, a 13-meter-long sailboat from the French NGO “Les Peoples de la Mer” (The Sea Peoples de la Mer), completes its mission by starting a journey in Port Rougat in southeastern France.

Twelve large dolphins swim after the fishing boat where a flock of birds flies in the morning sun. Cetaceans do not dare to approach “Terra Ai Luna”.

On the board, three experts write about wildlife in the area. “You have to be patient, they will get used to us and come to the ship”, says Serge Breeze, founder of the association.

His colleagues, ornithologist Alexandre Hamann (Alexandre Hamann) and Sonia Gaara of the Breech Cetacean Conservation Society, approach the bow with a telescope and a camera in hand.

With a passion for the sea, they want to complete research on the impact of wind farms on wildlife, almost unexplored terrain, and hope that the discovery will be taken into account.

— Observe and protect —

Large dolphins that weigh several hundred kilos and can measure up to 4 meters are rarely on display. But this time luck smiled at the sailors. The cetaceans are there and they finally approach and fiddle around the hull.

Sonia Gara in Lucette, on the northwestern tip of the Mediterranean, a few kilometers from the Spanish border, says, “The existence of large dolphins was not known until the breech began research in this area in 2007. ”

“It is rare to be able to conduct such an inspection for two hours,” says Serge Breeze. ” Pointed to the “intelligence” of an unknown species.

On the horizon, the snow-capped peaks of the eastern Pyrenees form postcard landscapes.

Sonia Gara looks closely at marine mammals. “We have identified individuals with dorsal fins. This feather is unique, it is equivalent to a human digital footprint, which allows us to record and monitor movement in the Mediterranean.

After a wonderful encounter, three navigators continue their work, sorting out various animals, including several birds, for 10 hours.

Cranes, small penguins, puffins, tridactyl seagulls... Ornithologists honestly register on pills for feeding the naturalist portal, Fune France.

Then the ship reaches the “observation signal” about 15 km from the coast, where an experimental wind farm will be installed next year.

- Real effects “unknown” -

Like the other two pilot projects on the French Mediterranean coast, it will allow us to carry out research and other studies on the behavior of animals in these places that were previously unprecedented.

For the first time, the sensors can detect the traffic of birds that could be damaged by plant blades, both day and night, Surge Breeze points out that it is near a place with a huge wheelbarrow where the turbines will rest.

Without waiting for the results of these pilot projects, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced two tenders for the construction of two floating wind farms capable of supplying electricity to one million people in the Mediterranean by 2030.

And this despite the fact that many voices were heard asking for a postponement during the public debate that took place between July and October.

“We are not against offshore wind projects, but previous studies are weak or incomplete,” Breeze said. I say so.

Stating that the real impact on organisms is “not yet known”, he believes that “years of research will still be needed” to accurately assess the results of its implementation.

The founders of Onege are concerned about “the accumulation of human activities such as fishing, leisure and wind”, which could modify the “rest, silence and feeding areas” and cause “the decline of fragile species, such as large dolphins. ”

DMC/FPP/PB/DBH/ZM